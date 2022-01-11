Home Automation Market size worth $ 97.06 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.42% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Speedy development and growth in the popularity of Artificial intelligence, accelerated adoption of newer technology, and the rapid rise in the collection of data from users by several organizations are some of the factors that will boost the market

Jersey City, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Home Automation Market" By Type (Luxury Home Automation System, Mainstream Home Automation System), By Product (Lighting Control, Security And Access Control), By Networking Technology (Wired Home Automation System, Wireless Home Automation System), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Home Automation Market size was valued at USD 44.68 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 97.06 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.42% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=34172

Browse in-depth TOC on "Home Automation Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Home Automation Market Overview

Rapid development and growth in the popularity of Artificial intelligence, rapid adoption of newer technology by the masses, and the rapid development of IoT are anticipated to drive the market. With IoT, any device can be connected to the internet. For instance, a smart light bulb can be turned on and off via an app. Each home automation devices are IoT devices, which can be automated to trigger one another. Hence, while IoT refers to the devices themselves, home automation along with IoT is making consumers' life just a tad bit easier. Besides, there has been notable growth and development in the Artificial Intelligence field in current times. Various major key players are reinvesting in research and development to bring forth innovations in the existing product. In addition, the rise in disposable income of consumers has led to a demand for a comfortable and better lifestyle.

There have been increasing preferences for an elegant and luxurious lifestyle in emerging countries which is also encouraging the growth of the market. Some of the key players in the market are making conscious efforts for product development by developing strategic associations and collaborations and promoting new technically advanced products. The increasing awareness for efficient energy usage and technological advancements are anticipated to fuel the market further. Thus, all the foregoing factors are anticipated to stimulate the market and act as growth propellers.

Key Developments

In February 2019 , Harman Professional Solutions partnered with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to improve its solutions for controller applications in commercial environments. This partnership resulted in the creation of the AMX Acendo Core Collaboration System and the Zoom Meetings service with the Zoom Rooms Controller app.

, Harman Professional Solutions partnered with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to improve its solutions for controller applications in commercial environments. This partnership resulted in the creation of the AMX Acendo Core Collaboration System and the Zoom Meetings service with the Zoom Rooms Controller app. Legrand acquired Focal Point (US) in February 2020 , a producer of architectural lighting for non-residential buildings. This acquisition will reinforce Legrand's position as the market leader in lighting control solutions for both residential and commercial product offerings in the United States .

Key Players

The major players in the market are Resideo, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Ingersoll Rand, ABB, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Control4, and Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Home Automation Market On the basis of Type, Product, Networking Technology, and Geography.

Home Automation Market, By Type

Luxury Home Automation System



Mainstream Home Automation System



DIY (Do It Yourself) Home Automation System



Managed Home Automation System

Home Automation Market, By Product

Lighting Control



Security and Access Control



HVAC Control



Entertainment and Other Controls

Home Automation Market, By Networking Technology

Wired Home Automation System



Wireless Home Automation System



Computing Home Automation System



Others

Home Automation Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Home Automation System Market By Management (On-premises, Cloud-based), By Product (Lighting Control, Security and Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Digital Out Of Home (dooh) Market By Application (Indoor, Outdoor), By End User (Automotive, Personal Care & Household, Entertainment, Retail), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things (IoT) Market By Software Solution (Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Security Solution, Data management, Remote monitoring system, Network Bandwidth Management), By Platform (Application Management, Network Management, and Device Management), By Application (Building and home automation, smart energy and utilities, Smart manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart mobility and transportation, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Home Market By Technologies (Cellular Network Technologies, Protocols And Standards), By Product (Lighting Control, Security And Access Control, HVAC Control), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 10 Smart Home Companies offering fine living experience through complete home solutions

Visualize Home Automation Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research