Holter ECG Market worth US$0.76 billion by 2030 with 6.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Holter ECG Market, valued at US$0.44 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.5%, reaching US$0.49 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$0.76 billion by 2030. A Holter ECG, also known as a continuous monitor, is a small and advanced ambulatory device that continuously records the heart's electrical activity for 24 to 48 hours. This extended monitoring period is beneficial for detecting occasional cardiac arrhythmias, which may be challenging to identify within a shorter timeframe.

The main factors contributing to market growth include the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advancements in wireless monitoring and wearable technology, an increasing elderly population, and more investments and grants for research in cardiac monitoring. Additionally, emerging markets that have not been fully tapped into are anticipated to create further opportunities for growth during the forecast period.

By Based on product, During the forecast period, the wired Holter ECG monitors segment is expected to experience significant growth. The Holter ECG market is categorized into wired Holter ECG monitors, wireless Holter ECG monitors, and related software. The wired Holter ECG monitors segment comprises conventional Holter ECG monitors, multi-channel Holter ECG monitors, and extended Holter ECG monitors. Key factors driving the growth of the wired Holter ECG monitors segment during this period include the cost-effectiveness of these devices and their wide range of applications in monitoring heart activity.

By Lead Type, the 12-lead Holter monitors segment is expected to dominate the Holter ECG market, capturing the largest market share. This segment holds a significant share because 12-lead ECG devices provide a highly detailed view of cardiac electrical activity. The increased clarity obtained from using more leads makes interpreting the heart's electrical signals easier.

By geography, During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the Holter ECG market. This region includes countries such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. The growth of the Holter ECG market in this region is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). This increase can be attributed to the widespread adoption of sedentary lifestyles, changing dietary habits, heightened stress levels, and the prevalence of smoking and drinking in various countries across the Asia Pacific.

As of 2024, the leading companies in the Holter ECG market include GE HealthCare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Hill-Rom (Baxter) (US), Mindray Medical International Limited (China), SCHILLER AG (Switzerland), Bittium (Finland), FUKUDA DENSHI (Japan), and BPL Medical Technologies (India).

GE HEALTHCARE (US):

GE HealthCare is a significant player in the Holter ECG market, holding a major market share in 2023 due to its extensive product portfolio. The company provides customers with a wide range of services and solutions worldwide through its global distribution partner network, which operates in nearly every region. GE HealthCare collaborates with leading organizations, including the American College of Cardiology (ACC), to establish roadmaps in areas such as cardiac care and develop new strategies to improve health outcomes. Additionally, the company focuses on forming partnerships with new businesses to support its existing operations. These initiatives allow GE HealthCare to adopt innovative technologies and expand its product range, thereby enhancing its market presence.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (Netherlands)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. strongly emphasizes innovation, making significant investments in research & development (R&D) to create new and advanced products. The company's strong market position is bolstered by its extensive global distribution and sales network, which allows it to market its products in various countries. Philips collaborates with third parties to deliver integrated solutions and operates in over 100 countries, including the US, China, India, Japan, France, Canada, and South Africa. With 93 manufacturing facilities across 25 countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, the US, China, Finland, Israel, and Brazil, Philips is well-positioned to support its operations and continued expansion.

Get access to the latest updates on Holter ECG Companies and Holter ECG Market Size

