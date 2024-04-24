Hologram Market to Reach $20.1 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 21.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The hologram market is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to rise in demand for hologram in medical applications and surge in investments in research & development activities to develop advanced technologies.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hologram Market by Component (Hardware, Software) and Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Retail, Medical, Industrial, Defense, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the hologram market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $20.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.49% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74139

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and Impact Analysis)

126 – Tables

48 – Charts

249 – Pages

Prime Determinants of Growth

The hologram market is expected to witness notable growth owing to the rise in demand of hologram in medical applications. Moreover, technological advancement is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high cost within the hologram market limits the growth of the hologram market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $20.1 billion CAGR 21.49 % No. of Pages in Report 249 Segments Covered Component, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Increase in adoption of holographic displays for advertising and events. Expansion of consumer electronics Rise in demand for hologram in medical applications Opportunity Technological advancement Restraint High initial cost

The Software segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global hologram market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies, which heavily rely on sophisticated software algorithms. However, the hardware segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.36% from 2023 to 2032.

The Medical segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of industry vertical, the medical segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global hologram market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the Defense segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.27% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the widespread adoption of hologram in defence sector globally.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A74139

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the hologram market revenue owing to the presence of a myriad of players in the region such as AV Concepts, Eon Reality Inc., Qualcomm, Zebra Imaging, Provision Holdings Inc., ViewSonic Corp., and many others. The presence of a significant number of players in North America is anticipated to drive the growth of the hologram market in this region.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.44% from 2023 to 2032 owing to rising demand for consumer electronics products in developing economies such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Taiwan. Therefore, the rising demand for consumer electronics products in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to accelerate the growth of the global hologram industry.

Leading Market Players: -

HYPERVSN

Holotech

Looking Glass

Holoxica Limited

RealView Imaging Ltd.

SeeReal Technologies

Leia Inc.

EON Reality

REALFICTION

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global hologram market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A74139

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This hologram market insights report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hologram market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing hologram market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to hologram growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the hologram market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Hologram market size by country in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global 3D Projections market.

Hologram Companies player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global hologram market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and 3D Projections market growth strategies.

Procure Complete Report (249 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/Hologram-Market

Hologram Market Key Segments:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Industry Vertical

Consumer electronics

Retail

Medical

Industrial

Defense

Other

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , and Rest of Latin America )

( , , and Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia , and Rest of Middle East and Africa )

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:

Digital Holography Market was estimated at $5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $23.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031

Holographic Display Market size was valued at $1.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.1% from 2021 to 2030

Volumetric Display market size was valued at $1.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27% from 2022 to 2031

Narrow Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg