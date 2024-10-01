Hollow Fiber Ultrafiltration Market worth $4.21 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The growth of the hollow fiber ultrafiltration market is fueled by its various reasons such as its characteristics like chemical stability, high flux and permeability, its environmental advantages and regulatory considerations by Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) approved, making water suitable for human consumption as well.

Municipal, by application, is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period.

Hollow fiber ultrafiltration is used for various municipal applications such as desalination, public utility water treatment and wastewater reuse. Hollow fibers are high in surface area to volume ratio, which allows for a large membrane area to be packed into a small module volume. This makes compact and efficient filtration water systems. Hollow fiber ultrafiltration plays a crucial role in municipal water and wastewater treatment by providing efficient, reliable, and cost-effective solutions that meet modern regulatory standards. Hollow fiber ultrafiltration is known for its ability to effectively remove bacteria, viruses and suspended solids from surface and groundwater, ensuring safe drinking water.

Ceramic is anticipated to be the second largest segment, by type, during the forecast period.

Ceramic hollow fiber utilizes porous ceramic fibers to separate particles and contaminants from liquids and gases and is known to be advance filtration system. Ceramic membranes are made from inorganic materials like alumina, titania and zirconia. When compared to traditional polymer membranes, these ceramic membranes have various advantages such as mechanical strength, chemical resistance, thermal stability, and are suitable for harsh operating conditions. Ceramic hollow fibers are manufactured is such a way that it provides with ease of cleaning and maintenance enhancing operational efficiency and longevity.

Europe is expected to be the third fastest-growing region in the global hollow fiber ultrafiltration market, by region, during the forecast period.

Europe is one of the largest markets globally and provides significant opportunities for hollow fiber ultrafiltration manufacturers. This region includes the countries such as Spain, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Hollow fiber ultrafiltration is primarily used for clarifying, disinfecting, and purifying brackish water or wastewater. Stringent EU directives support minimizing the use of chemicals as the principal raw material for water treatment. This is one of the key opportunities in the European hollow fiber ultrafiltration market.

The key players profiled in the report include are Pentair (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), DuPont (US), Hyflux (Singapore), Hydranautics (US), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US), Pall Corporation (US), Veolia (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)and Mann+Hummel (Germany).

