Holland & Barrett to stock Feel clean health supplements, backed by superstar Cheryl

LONDON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feel, the UK-based digital health company, today announces that it has penned an exclusive deal with Holland & Barrett to stock its clinically-backed innovative health supplements across its 530 stores. The agreement will see seven of Feel's most popular supplements feature in bespoke branded in-store display units (FSDU).

Superstar, entrepreneur and health dedicatee, Cheryl, joined Feel last year as both an ambassador and the face of the brand. As an equity partner in the business, Cheryl actively works with the Feel team to develop new offerings, expand, unlock new audiences, and represent the brand's goals.

Feel supplements launching into retail through Holland & Barrett will make them available to a wider audience. As Cheryl explains: "Feel is a brand focused on exceptional quality at an affordable price, putting better health and wellbeing within easier reach for people everywhere. I am very happy that through our launch with the UK's largest health store Feel products are now more accessible to everyone."

Feel is on a mission to clean up and disrupt the dietary supplements space that is expected to hit $327B by 2030. With its research-backed formulas containing natural ingredients and free from nasty additives, the company has already amassed a loyal customer base for its effective and clean supplements. The deal with Holland & Barrett means they can reach an even wider audience. The stores will stock seven Feel supplements: Feel Multivitamin, Algae Omega 3, Beauty Probiotic+, Digestion, Joints, Adult and Kids Multivitamin Gummies.

Boris Hodakel, Founder and CEO of Feel says: "It's an incredible validation by Holland and Barrett for all the effort my team have put into building Feel as a breakthrough brand in nutrition that does things differently."

"We are delighted to welcome the Feel range into our stores. The brand aligns with our sustainability and quality ethos and I'm sure our customers will be excited to try the products", comments Sophie Rose, Director of Trading VHMS at Holland & Barrett.

In 2021, Feel received an investment from ITV's venture arm ITV AdVentures to help it in its mission to clean up and disrupt the dietary supplements space. Through equity for media deal, ITV became a shareholder in Feel's business. On the back of this, Feel commenced its tailored media campaign featuring Cheryl across ITV's channels in November 2021.

Feel is a UK-based digital health company with a mission to clean up the 'dirty' world of nutritional supplements. Founded by entrepreneur, Boris Hodakel, Feel is a fast-growing nutritional supplement company that provides high-quality vitamin supplements that are backed by Science.

