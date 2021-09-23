Holiston Media Reveals the Winners of This Year's Global Forex Awards 2021 - Retail

News provided by

Holiston Media

23 Sep, 2021, 08:00 BST

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the biggest names in forex join the list of winners in this year's Global Forex Awards 2021 - Retail, one of the world's leading awards for the forex and financial industries.

Now in their fourth year, The Global Forex Awards 2021 - Retail celebrate those forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions.

The awards highlight those businesses at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, low-cost trading, comprehensive market research tools, advanced educational programs and world-class customer service for direct to consumer/trader businesses, with 58 categories comprising of global award winners, as well as regional award winners which cover specific territories, including Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

"We have set out to create the most transparent and trustworthy awards for the global forex retail industry and this year's have been the most successful to date with more nominations and votes than ever before," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "Each of this year's winners have been voted for by their peers and customers and chosen for their world class service; winning an award is a fantastic mark of trust and success in this highly competitive industry."

The public voting process for the awards took place throughout July 2021 with over 31,000 votes cast from over 4,000 unique voters. This year's category winners are as follows:

Award Category - Global

Best Affiliate Programme - Global

RoboForex

Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Global

AMarkets

Best Forex Customer Service - Global

Tickmill

Best Forex EA - Global

Forex Forest

Best Forex ECN Broker - Global

KEY TO MARKETS

Best Forex Educational Resources - Global

Eightcap

Best Forex Educators - Global

Axiory Intelligence

Best Forex Fintech Broker - Global

ATFX

Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - Global

INFINOX

Best Forex Media Provider - Global

GAME CHANGERS MAGAZINE

Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global

FXCM

Best MT4 Broker - Global

ATFX

Best MT5 Broker - Global

RoboMarkets

Best Forex Partners Programme - Global

HotForex

Best Forex Technology Provider - Global

Exclusive Markets

Best Forex Trade Execution - Global

KEY TO MARKETS

Best Forex Trading Experience - Global

KVB Prime

Best Forex Trading Innovation - Global

ADSS

Best Forex Trading Platform - Global

Saxo Bank

Best Forex Trading Support - Global

Accuindex

Best Value Broker - Global

FP Markets

Most Transparent Forex Broker - Global

Hantec Markets

Most Trusted Forex Broker - Global

XM

Global Forex Newcomer of the Year

AximTrade

Global Forex Broker of the Year

XM

Award Category - Africa

Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Africa

INFINOX

Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - Africa

AximTrade

Best Forex Trading Experience - Africa

FXTM

Best Forex Trading Platform - Africa

ThinkMarkets

Best Forex Trading Support - Africa

FXTM

Best Value Broker - Africa

Pepperstone Markets Kenya Limited

Most Transparent Forex Broker - Africa

Hantec Markets

Most Trusted Forex Broker - Africa

Hantec Markets

Award Category - Asia

Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Asia

Samtrade FX

Best Forex Fintech Broker - Asia

Mitrade

Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - Asia

AximTrade

Best Forex Trading Experience - Asia

Tickmill

Best Forex Trading Platform - Asia

AximTrade

Best Forex Trading Support - Asia

IG

Best Value Broker - Asia

AMarkets

Most Transparent Forex Broker - Asia

Axiory

Most Trusted Forex Broker - Asia

HotForex

Award Category - Europe

Best Forex Affiliate Broker Programme - Europe

Axi

Best Forex Fintech Broker - Europe

IEXS

Best Forex Trading Experience - Europe

FP Markets

Best Forex Trading Platform - Europe

FXCM

Best Forex Trading Support - Europe

Eightcap

Best Value Broker - Europe

RoboMarkets

Most Transparent Forex Broker - Europe

FXCM

Most Trusted Broker - Europe

RoboMarkets

Award Category - Middle East

Best Forex Copy Trading Platform - Middle East

INFINOX

Best Forex Introducing Broker Programme - Middle East

ATFX

Best Forex Trading Experience - Middle East

Tickmill

Best Forex Trading Platform - Middle East

ADSS

Best Forex Trading Support - Middle East

Accuindex

Best Value Broker - Middle East

Pepperstone Financial Services (DIFC) Limited

Most Transparent Forex Broker - Middle East

Axi

Most Trusted Forex Broker - Middle East

ADSS

This year's Global Forex Awards 2021 - Retail are sponsored by: Accuindex, AMarkets, ATFX, AximTrade, Axiory, Eightcap, Forex Forest, FP Markets, FXCM, Hot Forex, IEXS, INFINOX, Key to Markets, KVB Prime, Mitrade, RoboForex, RoboMarkets, Tickmill and XM.

"We'd like to congratulate all of this year's winners who have proven that they are at the very top of their game in the global forex retail industry. The Global Forex Awards 2021 - Retail are a true benchmark for success that will not only impress potential new customers, but will also boost existing client comfort and loyalty." concludes Mike.

Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts five international awards.

To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com.

For more information on Holiston Media and visit www.holiston.com.

Related Links

https://www.holiston.com

SOURCE Holiston Media

Also from this source

Vote Now in the Global Forex Awards 2021 - B2B...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics