Holistic care for senior citizen parents of NRIs: Policybazaar and insurer partners join hands for elderly support services

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Policybazaar, in collaboration with its insurer partners, has lifted the caregiving worry off the shoulders of its NRI customers by introducing a range of comprehensive services as part of the NRI Care Program. The program includes benefits such as dedicated NRI concierge services including hospitalization and claims support for NRIs and their elderly parents living in India. Policybazaar is now stepping up to provide absolute peace of mind for its NRI consumers through emergency and healthcare management as well. Health insurance in India for NRI's senior citizen parents is thoughtfully designed to fulfill every aspect of elderly caregiving. These services ensure that NRIs and their senior citizen parents receive top-notch support on priority.

Comprehensive elderly care under one roof

This new initiative rolls out an umbrella of services aimed at easing the concerns of NRIs, 40-60% of whom hail from the Gulf region and the rest majorly from the US and Canada. Notably, 50% of these NRIs prioritize securing the well-being of their elderly family members in India. Our research indicates that more than 70% of the NRIs expressed the need for support in services such as right doctor or hospital identification in India and thereafter with claims paperwork.

These services include:

Emergency and concierge support: A 24/7 emergency helpline dedicated to NRIs ensures immediate assistance during critical moments. Additionally, concierge services help manage essential formalities and documentation seamlessly.

Healthcare needs management : NRI Care program provides access to doctors on call, tailored medical consultations, ambulance coverage and guidance on hospital selection among other benefits. It also facilitates sessions with psychologists and physiotherapists.

Social engagement and wellness activities: Seniors can access engaging activities and lively events to stay active and socially connected, along with counseling services to support their emotional well-being.

Streamlined claim support and tailored assistance: Policybazaar has also introduced a unique on-ground claim support service, promising assistance within 30 minutes for emergency needs. This swift and personalized approach underscores Policybazaar's commitment to making the claims process as stress-free as possible for senior citizens and their families.

A solution tailored to NRIs' needs

"Our aim is to provide NRIs with a worry-free experience, knowing their loved ones in India are being cared for with the utmost professionalism and empathy. By integrating healthcare management, social engagement, and emergency services, we are redefining senior care, making it holistic and truly impactful," says Sarbvir Singh, Joint Group CEO, PB Fintech.

"Recognizing the dual challenges faced by NRIs in managing professional lives abroad and ensuring the well-being of their families in India, the NRI Care Program bridges this critical gap. This initiative comes from a deep understanding of the social and clinical needs of seniors and how NRI customers struggle to manage them from far away. We aim at offering a blend of practicality and compassion that sets a new benchmark for eldercare services," says Siddharth Singhal, Head, Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com.

With this forward-looking approach, Policybazaar is empowering NRIs to support their elderly family members, ensuring they live a life of dignity, health and joy - no matter where their loved ones reside.

