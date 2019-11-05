STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a decision by the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee in Hoist Finance shall consist of four members. The members should be one representative of each of the three largest shareholders, together with the Chairman of the Hoist Finance Board.

The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed based on the ownership structure as per 31 August 2019, and are:

Jan Andersson, Chairman, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds;

Erik Selin , appointed by Erik Selin Fastigheter AB;

, appointed by Erik Selin Fastigheter AB; Peter Thelin , appointed by Carve Capital AB; and

, appointed by Carve Capital AB; and Ingrid Bonde , Chairman of the Board in Hoist Finance

The three shareholder representatives jointly represent approximately 22.1 percent of the votes for all shares in Hoist Finance.

The Nomination Committee's duties in preparation for the Annual General Meeting 2020 consist of preparing the election of chairman and other directors of the board, election of auditor, election of chairman of the annual general meeting, matters regarding fees and questions in connection thereto.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may contact the Nomination Committee by e-mail at the following address valberedning@hoistfinance.com or by post to Hoist Finance, Nomination Committee, Box 7848, 103 99 Stockholm, by 31 January 2020 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 (0) 72-506-14-22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/nomination-committee,c2952910

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/2952910/1135174.pdf Nomination Committee

SOURCE Hoist Finance