Hoist Finance: Interim report Q3 2021

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus on core business

Hoist Finance's third quarter delivered slightly increased portfolio volumes with acquisitions totaling SEK 1.2 bn. The collection performance was stable at 99%. Profit before tax was SEK 82m, an increase compared to the previous quarter. Income was slightly higher, and costs were flat.

"During Q3 we completed the performance review started during the summer. We have identified the measures needed to strengthen the core business and improve the result. Based on this we have initiated a transformation program to lower absolute costs, improve productivity and increase growth. Execution has started on several fronts." says Per Anders Fasth, CEO of Hoist Finance.

July - September 2021

Total operating income amounted to SEK 642m (679)

(679) Profit before tax totaled SEK 82m (140)

(140) Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.58 (0.98)

(0.98) Return on equity was 5 per cent (9)

Carrying value of acquired loans totaled SEK 21,423m (21,075)

(21,075) The total capital ratio was 15.57 per cent (16.49) and the CET1 ratio was 9.78 per cent (10.76)

Figures in brackets refer to the third quarter of 2020 for profit comparisons and to the 31 December 2020 closing balance for balance sheet items.

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is a trusted debt resolution partner to individuals, companies and banks in thirteen European countries. With over 1,600 dedicated colleagues, smart digital solutions and a deep understanding of individual financial circumstances, we help over six million customers keep their commitments. This is achieved by agreeing on sustainable repayment plans so that everyone is included within the financial ecosystem. Hoist Finance has a diverse portfolio of asset classes and our online savings platform in Sweden and Germany enables our unique funding model. Hoist Finance was founded in 1994 and is today a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit hoistfinance.com.

