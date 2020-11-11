Hoist Finance considers issuance of new EUR notes and announces tender offer regarding its outstanding EUR notes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS PRESS RELEASE. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance AB (publ) (Baa3/negative) (the "Company"), considers, subject to market conditions, issuance of new euro-denominated notes (the "New Notes") under its €1,000,000,000 EMTN-programme.



Simultaneously, holders of the Company's outstanding EUR 250m 1.125% notes due 2021 (ISIN XS1692378323) (the "Notes") are also offered to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase for cash by the Company. Notes will be repurchased subject to the terms and conditions described in the tender offer memorandum dated 11 November 2020.



The full stock exchange release for the tender offer can be found in the following link: https://direct.euronext.com/announcementRNSDownload.aspx?rnsId=0daf8f5b-96c7-4c64-9a39-5efeb7d9b656&rnsUrl=http://PPDXTSHF03001v.oad.exch.int:8090/_layouts/15/ExStream/CrmDocumentsView.aspx?folderURL=/sites/Market_Services/AnnouncementJobs/2002be28-ff23-eb11-80e5-005056bef332&isDlg=1



The Company has mandated Citi, Deutsche Bank and Nordea to arrange investor meetings in respect of the issuance of the New Notes. Citi and Nordea act as Dealer Managers on the tender offer.

Joint Bookrunners:



Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Nordea Bank Abp



Dealer Managers:



Nordea Bank Abp (publ): +45 55 46 90 82 / +45 55 47 58 95, NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

Citigroup Global Markets Limited: +44 20 7986 8969, liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com

The information above is information that Hoist Finance AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Sw. EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:00 CET on 11 November 2020.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Mathias Zetterqvist, Head of Group Treasury

Telephone: +46 (0)8 555 177 72



Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

