Hoist Finance Capital Markets Day 25 February 2021
19 Feb, 2021, 13:24 GMT
STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance is pleased to invite investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to a virtual live streamed Capital Markets Day on Thursday February 25 from 13:00 to approximately 16:30 CET. The executive management team will give an update on the strategy and financial targets, as well as ambitions for the coming years with a continued focus on sustainable profitability in a growing market. Furthermore, the management team will give an in-depth presentation of the four business lines: Digital, Contact Centre Operations, Secured Assets and Retail Banking.
Enter this link to follow the live webcast: https://hoistfinance.creo.se/210225
No pre-registration needed.
A Q&A session will follow the presentations. An on-demand video recording will be available shortly after the event.
Speakers:
- Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO
- Julia Ehrhardt, Chief Retail Banking and Business Development Officer
- Jelle Dekkers, Chief Contact Centre Operations Officer
- Jarkko Heinonen, Chief Digital Officer
- Fabien Klecha, Chief Secured Assets Officer
- Melanie Foster, Chief of Staff
- Julian Winfield, Chief Market Execution Officer
- Stephan Ohlmeyer, Chief Investment Officer
- Christer Johansson, Chief Financial Officer
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22
