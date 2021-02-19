Hoist Finance Capital Markets Day 25 February 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance is pleased to invite investors, analysts, media and other stakeholders to a virtual live streamed Capital Markets Day on Thursday February 25 from 13:00 to approximately 16:30 CET. The executive management team will give an update on the strategy and financial targets, as well as ambitions for the coming years with a continued focus on sustainable profitability in a growing market. Furthermore, the management team will give an in-depth presentation of the four business lines: Digital, Contact Centre Operations, Secured Assets and Retail Banking.

Enter this link to follow the live webcast: https://hoistfinance.creo.se/210225

No pre-registration needed.

A Q&A session will follow the presentations. An on-demand video recording will be available shortly after the event.

Speakers:

Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO

Julia Ehrhardt, Chief Retail Banking and Business Development Officer

, Chief Retail Banking and Business Development Officer Jelle Dekkers, Chief Contact Centre Operations Officer

Jarkko Heinonen, Chief Digital Officer

Fabien Klecha, Chief Secured Assets Officer

Melanie Foster, Chief of Staff

Julian Winfield, Chief Market Execution Officer

Stephan Ohlmeyer, Chief Investment Officer

Christer Johansson, Chief Financial Officer

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

