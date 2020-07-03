Hohem iSteady Pro 3, perfect action camera gimbal stabilizer for GoPro 8

iSteady Pro 3 is specifically designed for action cameras, and well-matched with most action cameras in the market, such as GoPro Hero 8/7/6/5/4/3, DJI OSMO Action, Insta360 one R, SONY RX0, YI cam, Xiaomi Mijia, SJCAM and other action cameras with similar size and weight.

IPX4 Water Splash-Proof

No need to worry about water splashes from any direction. It enables users to use in various outdoor adventures even in a rainy day.

12hrs Battery Life

Perfectly solve the weak battery life of action cameras with built-in 3600mAh battery. It has up to 12 hours battery life, and also can work as a powerbank to charge user's action camera while recording.

Incredible Cinematic Effects To Unlock Possibilities

Hohem iSteady Pro 3 provides 7 different cinematic effects, and allows users to remote control the gadget. It helps users to reduce tedious editing work and maximize their creative potential. The 7 amazing effects are as follow:

600°Rotational Inception Mode - Support users to create more than 360 degrees rotation.

Motion Timelapse - Set the track with custom rotating angle, record heavy traffic on the street, and other frequency moving subjects.

POV - The first person point of view, shows users' own perspective and support them to express themselves.

Sport Mode - Capture fast moving subjects, such as playing skateboard and basketball.

Pan Follow - Mostly used in shooting with a horizontal shift, such as running puppies and street shooting.

Pan & Tilt Follow - Perfect for recording Vlog, and even film a blockbuster with rotation effect.

Lock - Suitable for maintain a straight axis, such as straight orientation down a long corridor.

Pricing and availability

iSteady Pro 3 is available on Hohem Official Website for only $89. Follow us on Facebook to win a free gimbal.

Link：

www.hohem.com/products/isteady-pro-3-action-camera-gimbal

https://www.facebook.com/HohemGlobal/

