hohem iSteady M6 - A Professional Smartphone Gimbal with Magnetic AI Tracking and RGB Fill Light

SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- hohem released a new generation of AI auto-tracking professional smartphone gimbal, the iSteady M6.

iSteady M6 continues to provide a superior AI auto-tracking function with enhancements. hohem was the first to introduce a gimbal with a magnetic AI auto-tracking device and RGB fill light. The iSteady V2, which was launched in 2021 and featured the AI auto-tracking system, was awarded the coveted Red Dot Design Award in 2022.

After enhancement, the iSteady M6's AI auto-tracking system is now even more sensitive and swift due to its advanced algorithm and upgraded axes angle. There is no need for an additional app for using the tracking. You can utilize auto-tracking with simple gestures. It is very handy for solo shooting sessions and can help you with all sorts of photo and video shooting on your own. Place the gimbal and then make an OK gesture. The gimbal will then automatically capture the human's face and body along with movement. The gimbal will nimbly track even when the actions and dance movements are dynamic or during extreme sports conditions. Additionally, not only can the iSteady M6 AI track the face, but it can also track the overall human shape. Thus, it can continue to track even if the subjects wear a face mask or turn their back or side toward the gimbal.

Interestingly enough, iSteady M6 AI auto-tracking module is attached magnetically and can be swapped effortlessly for shooting with the front or rear cameras. This AI auto-tracking system module can be attached magnetically, and it also features a fill light function. It supports two fill light modes, the CCT cool and warm lighting, and the RGB ambient lighting. This will greatly help you create more creative and high-quality videos.

iSteady M6's axes design are also upgraded. It supports unrestricted 360° panning—no restrictions in panning when shooting infinite spin video(Inception). You can pan as you wish. The tilt and roll axis coverage had been extended to 335°, thereby enabling a wide degree of freedom for camera movements. More importantly, apart from the classic mode (the daily shooting mode), there is a newly added ultra-wide-angle mode. You may press the trigger button four times when you want to use the ultra-wide-angle mode.

Additionally, it is fitted with a more powerful motor with higher torque which enables iSteady M6 to carry a load up to 400 g. The load of iSteady M6 applies to various high-end smartphones in the market, but it could also accommodate all kinds of accessories. iSteady M6 equips four expansion 1/4 screw ports that can accept a huge range of professional accessories to help you create the best creative work.

iSteady M6 further improved the battery life up to 18 hours in the static mode or 6 hours in the full-function operating mode (with the AI auto-tracking and fill light features turned on). This will ease low battery anxiety and meet all your extended-duration shooting needs. Furthermore, iSteady M6 can be your smartphone's power supply companion in case of emergency and can be used as a power bank for smartphone charging.

iSteady M6 is a very powerful and feature-packed professional smartphone stabilizer. It has a more specialized structure design and continually upgraded innovative features that can relieve the concerns of content creators. If you are a video content creator or an avid smartphone videographer, do consider the iSteady M6. We are confident that it will surprise you with its features and enable you to effortlessly create high-quality works.

