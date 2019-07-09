Hodges Bay Resort & Spa terminates agreement with Elegant Hotels Group, PLC

About Hodges Bay Resort & Spa.

Set on eight acres of lush tropical gardens and sandy beach, Hodges Bay Resort & Spa is an exclusive beachfront resort, spa and residential development on the north shore of Antigua. Working with world renowned architects Kobi Karp, Hodges Bay Resort & Spa opened in November designed to assume the iconic status as the flagship development for Antigua. Blending a warm contemporary style with the charm and character of the island, Hodges Bay Resort & Spa offers luxurious hotel and residential accommodation, innovative dining options including an Edward Lee signature restaurant, and extensive leisure facilities. Hodges Bay Club is a development to bring Antigua to the forefront of contemporary luxury, not just in the Caribbean but throughout the world.

JSN has taken over direct and immediate management of the resort to elevate the level of service to the highest levels of luxury that they and their guests can expect from the Caribbean's leading hotel.

All pending reservations will be fully honored by the resort.

About Antigua & Barbuda

Situated in the middle of the Leeward Islands in the Eastern Caribbean, Antigua is a beautiful tropical island ringed with coral reefs and blessed with calm waters and safe harbors, making it the yachting capital of the Caribbean. Antigua's stunning beaches are complimented by lush green hills, while the well-preserved naval dockyards offer a glimpse of the island's unique heritage. Antigua retains the charm of the real Caribbean, while offering a wealth of activities, lively festivals and breathtaking scenery.

