H&MV Engineering Announces Investment in Blake Clough Consulting, Strengthening Its Service Offerings

LIMERICK, Ireland, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H&MV Engineering, a leading global provider of specialist high-voltage electrical engineering services, backed by Exponent since 2022, is pleased to announce its investment in Blake Clough Consulting, a specialist energy consultancy focused on grid connection consulting, power system analysis, and design.

Blake Clough Consulting will continue to operate as an independent entity within the H&MV Engineering Group, enhancing the Group's ability to deliver end-to-end power engineering solutions to its clients while backing the vision of co-owners and Managing Directors Anna Ferguson and Anthony Donoghue.

PJ Flanagan, CEO of H&MV Engineering, stated, "This investment marks a significant step in our commitment to providing unparalleled service to our clients. Blake Clough Consulting's focus on early grid engagement and specialised design will empower our clients to find and secure power more effectively, enhancing project outcomes and allowing them to capitalise on opportunities in the rapidly evolving energy landscape, all while upholding our shared values of integrity, quality, and sustainability."

Expertise in Power Engineering

Blake Clough Consulting is recognised for its comprehensive specialist expertise in the power sector, covering a broad range of services, including:

Power Systems Analysis : Modelling and compliance studies for grid connection projects in the renewable (onshore & offshore) and data centre sectors.





: Modelling and compliance studies for grid connection projects in the renewable (onshore & offshore) and data centre sectors. Grid Connection Consulting : Developing connection strategies, feasibility, and applications, as well as curtailment analysis.





: Developing connection strategies, feasibility, and applications, as well as curtailment analysis. Electrical Design : Concept, FEED, and detailed electrical design.





: Concept, FEED, and detailed electrical design. Innovation, Regulation & Feasibility : Strategic regulatory consulting and development of modelling and scripting to meet emerging market needs.





: Strategic regulatory consulting and development of modelling and scripting to meet emerging market needs. Project Management / Owner's Engineer: Package and interface management, grid compliance project management, Owner's Engineer, and technical due diligence.

The team supports a broad client base of international consultancies, developers, network operators, and EPCs in accelerating the transition to Net Zero.

An Independent Entity for Enhanced Client Support

Blake Clough Consulting will maintain its distinct identity and remain agile and responsive to meet the needs of existing clients. This approach ensures that clients benefit from Blake Clough's proven expertise while also leveraging H&MV Engineering's extensive resources and industry experience.

Anna Ferguson, co-owner and Managing Director of Blake Clough Consulting, stated, "Joining the H&MV Engineering Group is an exciting opportunity for us. While we will continue to operate independently, this investment significantly enhances our ability to serve clients. H&MV's proven expertise in multi-service and international growth aligns perfectly with our vision, allowing us to deliver cutting-edge solutions more effectively than ever."

Anthony Donoghue, co-owner and Managing Director of Blake Clough Consulting, remarked, "This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for Blake Clough Consulting. Partnering with an industry leader like H&MV Engineering not only expands our capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to innovation. Together, we aim to empower our clients as they navigate the evolving energy landscape, ensuring sustainable growth and success."

Sohail Mian, Director of Power Systems at Blake Clough Consulting added, "This partnership creates a powerful synergy as we combine our expertise with H&MV Engineering's international reach. Our focus on global expansion will enable us to deliver enhanced solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients across different markets."

About H&MV Engineering

H&MV Engineering, founded in 1997, is a global leader in high-voltage design, engineering, and construction services, enabling the transition to renewable energy across sectors including data centres, utilities, energy storage, and commercial industries. H&MV currently has over 14 GW of projects in design and construction and operates from 21 international offices across Europe, the Nordics, the Middle East, Asia, and the U.S.

Recognised for excellence in ESG performance, workplace culture, and sustainable delivery, H&MV Engineering was named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in Europe in 2024. The company is backed by Exponent, alongside minority investors LGT Capital Partners and Hamilton Lane, supporting its continued growth and strategic expansion.

For more information, visit www.hmvengineering.com.

About Exponent

Exponent is a leading European private equity firm based in London and Dublin focused on investing in established and high-quality founder, family, and corporate-owned companies. Partnering with management teams to make good businesses substantially better, Exponent uncovers new ways of growing by focusing on operational factors within a company's control – combining cross-sector expertise, deep subsector knowledge, and capital. Since its inception in 2004, Exponent has raised five funds and invested in over 40 businesses across the UK, Ireland, and Benelux.

For more information, visit www.exponentpe.com.

About Blake Clough Consulting

Blake Clough Consulting is a specialist energy consultancy focused on electricity networks. The firm provides a comprehensive range of services, including power systems studies, electrical design, grid connection consulting, electricity regulation, network innovation, and feasibility studies. With a strong commitment to quality delivery, timeliness, and client relationships, Blake Clough aims to support clients in their journey towards decarbonising the energy system and achieving "Net Zero."

For more information, visit www.blakeclough.com.

