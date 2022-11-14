HMS Core: Create Outstanding Apps and Elevate User Experience

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS), a part of Huawei Consumer Business Group, hosted the HUAWEI Developer Day at Dubai World Trade Center in October. The event brought together developers, industry partners, tech-savvy marketers, and media from across the MENA to learn about the latest advancements of the HMS ecosystem and introduced the Huawei Global App Innovation Contest — Apps Up.

HMS Core was a key focus of the event, forming part of the HMS ecosystem to offer a rich array of open device and cloud capabilities. This toolset helps developers create apps quickly with the aim of achieving rapid growth and business monetization. Through HMS Core, developers can build excellent apps for users.

Tackle industry challenges with robust capabilities

HMS Core delivers over 70 capabilities for fields covering App Services, Graphics, AI, Media, System, Security, and Smart Device. By September 30, 2022, more than 220,000 global apps have integrated HMS Core.

Furthermore, based on its open capabilities, HMS Core offers all-in-one solutions to assist a wealth of apps in multiple industries, such as e-commerce, media and entertainment, news, and finance. For instance, the HMS Core solution for travel and transport figures prominently, helping address wide-ranging usage scenarios, including ride hailing, accommodation, public transportation, and air travel. This toolkit leverages the fused location function of HMS Core Location Kit to easily capture user locations. Not only that, the solution also offers robust capabilities like detailed map display, efficient route planning, and more.

Facilitate app growth and monetization

HMS Core not only offers practical functions that can easily be integrated, but also helps developers scale and monetize their apps. At the event, HMS Core showcased many capabilities for promoting operations.

In the Apps Services field, HMS Core Push Kit enables developers to send messages and data to their apps on user devices. With Push Kit integrated, apps can reach their target users at the right time, boosting user engagement and stickiness.

HMS Core Ads Kit provides the Publisher Service to help developers grow their business as well as the Open Advertising Identifier (OAID) to personalize ads for their users.

On top of these, HMS Core In-App Purchases (IAP) simplifies the purchasing path for users in the app.

Create mutual benefits for developers and users

HMS Core also opens up a wealth of innovative capabilities, of which ML Kit is one such example. In the AI field, the kit lets developers utilize advanced machine learning capabilities to build AI-empowered functions, such as translation.

What's more, the kits of HMS Core can be integrated easily into an app. In fact, some SDKs can even be integrated in just 1 person-day. HMS Core provides systematic documentation covering SDK integration and app development, as well as multiple technical support channels, so that developers can utilize HMS Core kits to overcome setbacks during development. This library of development kits helps create apps that allow users to enjoy a diversified, smart experience for all kinds of situations with Huawei devices.

The large media presence epitomized the success of HUAWEI Developer Day and the reaction of the attendees was overwhelming. As the showpiece of the event, HMS Core will continue opening powerful capabilities to help developers create fun, user-friendly apps.

