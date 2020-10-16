HMO AG introduces its COVID-19 B2B solution in South America

MUNICH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --German digital health specialist HMO AG has successfully marketed its B2B solutions for distance warning and contact tracing in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe and these are now being rolled out in Central and South America.

BudyGuard® is a two-stage concept:

First, smart beacons based on BLE 5.1 are used for distance warning. The beacons called "Budies" measure the distance between each other and send an alarm (vibration, LED, sound) if the recommended minimum distance of 1.5 to 2 m is not maintained. This way the holder of the beacon, which can be worn on the wrist or as a necklace, is warned and can return to safe distancing. With this simple measure, the risk of a possible infection can already be greatly reduced.

At the same time, the "Budies" remember the registered encounters. Up to 10,000 encounters can be saved directly on the Budy.

Using the BudyGuard® software, the contact chains can then be stored in encrypted form in a secure cloud environment created individually for each customer.

If an employee or visitor becomes infected with COVID-19, the list of contacts can be created with a click of the mouse and everyone on this list can be informed automatically or personally.

For work areas in which employees have to work together in a confined space, the Budies can be grouped together in such a way that they do not trigger an alarm within their own group.

"We want to help companies return to productive operations quickly and to be affected as little as possible by the COVID-19 pandemic. The response to our solution has been extremely positive, and we look forward to expanding our customer base," says Roy von der Locht, COO of HMO AG.

First customers in Mexico

The company has already gained its first customers in Mexico. BudyGuard® is being used by a large automotive supplier in its factories in Puebla and Zitlaltepec. All 1,500 employees working at these sites have been equipped with a Budy. The desktop solution is used for contact tracing.

A pharmaceutical company has also placed an order for 2 plants in Mexico and 3 plants in Brazil.

"Unfortunately, the infection rates are still very high in Central and South America in particular. In this situation, it is important to stop the transmission chains in your own company quickly to avoid closing the plant. The damage caused by a plant closure is enormous and should be prevented by all means," adds Roy von der Locht.

Contact:

Roy von der Locht

rvdl@hmo.de

Phone: +49 176 1122 3333

About HMO AG:

HMO AG is a Munich-based company specializing in digital health services. The company's board of directors is comprised of physician Dr. Udo Beckenbauer and computer scientist Roy von der Locht. In addition to the current development of the coronavirus application for companies, HMO AG is focused on providing cancer and heart patients with easy and quick access to second opinions using electronic medical records and supported by HMO case managers. HMO works with over 180 certified centers, including many university hospitals, and has contracts with 32 health insurance funds and private health insurers. For the development of digital solutions, HMO AG works with a team of developers experienced in the automotive industry with a focus on Industry 4.0.

More information about HMO AG can be found at https://www.hmo.de/

SOURCE HMO AG