hūmānus and ARSPHR Launch Groundbreaking Rohingya Atrocities Archive, Continuing Mohibullah's Sacrificial Fight for Truth and Justice

"If I die, it's okay. I will give my life for my community." Mohibullah

LONDON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- hūmānus and the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace & Human Rights (ARSPHR) announced the pivotal launch of the Rohingya Atrocities Archive, a groundbreaking digital repository. This powerful, meticulously curated platform stands as a testament to ARSPHR's tireless, community-driven documentation, initially gathered on handwritten notes and often precariously stored. In 2020, hūmānus initiated a critical project to painstakingly digitalise these vital records for safekeeping and in-depth analysis, supporting ARSPHR in cleaning the data, filling information gaps, and developing robust investigation strategies.

L-R Uran Ferizi Ambassador of Albania to the UK and Ireland, Katie Arnold, Hashmat Ullah ARSPHR, The Baroness Mobarik CBE, Eva Buzo Founder and Executive Director, hūmānus ARSPHR logo

The archive directly continues the mission of Mohibullah, the courageous Rohingya advocate who was tragically assassinated in 2021. Known in the camps simply as "Peace Father," Mohibullah famously declared, "If I die, it's okay. I will give my life for my community." This dynamic, living archive embodies his unwavering commitment, detailing the profound violence, harm, and losses experienced by Rohingya families during the military operations of 2016 and 2017. It currently provides unprecedented access to over 3,000 cases, meticulously gathered through thousands of survivor testimonies – with information collected by name, ensuring that the documented experiences are acknowledged and remembered. Crucially, this archive is designed to be continuously updated with new evidence and testimonies, serving as an unflinching and evolving testament. It brings to light the harrowing and widespread atrocities through compelling testimony and raw visual documentation, offering profound and compelling insight into the systematic persecution and the urgent struggle for justice and accountability, presenting a formidable challenge to denial.

"The launch of the Rohingya Atrocities Archive is a monumental and urgent step in our collective fight against impunity. This archive is Mohibullah's legacy made manifest, meticulously preserving the brutal realities faced by the Rohingya people, individual by individual," said Eva Buzo, Executive Director of hūmānus. "By making this work publicly available, the community, for the first time, will see their own experience told by their own people. This is more than a database; it is a catalyst for justice, demanding action from the global community to honour Mohibullah's sacrifice and see his vision realised."

"My father dedicated his life to ensuring the world knew the truth of what happened to our people, a truth that many tried to silence," stated Hashmat Ullah, Mohibullah's son. "This archive is a powerful continuation of his bravery, fulfilling his blueprint for change: documenting the truth, speaking out peacefully, staying rooted in community, and fighting for justice even when it's dangerous. It is a beacon of hope that through this undeniable evidence, justice will one day prevail for the Rohingya."

The archive, a testament to ARSPHR's diligent, community-driven documentation, underscores the critical role of comprehensive evidence in atrocity prevention and response. It serves as a vital resource for legal proceedings, historical remembrance, and combating disinformation. Through this initiative, hūmānus proudly reinforces the global imperative to confront injustice and supports survivor-led efforts to secure tangible redress, aligning with its commitment to advancing human-centred justice and carrying forward Mohibullah's vision of a future where the Rohingya can live freely in their homeland with equal rights.

About hūmānus: hūmānus is an international human rights organisation dedicated to advancing inclusive, survivor-led, and transformative justice for victims of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. Founded by experienced advocates and international lawyers, hūmānus works across continents to confront injustice, build evidence, and provide strategic litigation and advocacy support, always grounded in accountability, dignity, and a commitment to restoring humanity.

Website: www.humanus.co

Social Media:

About the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace & Human Rights (ARSPHR): ARSPHR was founded by the late Mohibullah in 2017 to provide Rohingya refugees a platform to document their stories and advocate for their rights. It continues his work of community-wide documentation, leadership, and advocacy on the world stage, building a powerful, community-centred coalition dedicated to peace and human rights.

Website: https://arsphr.org/

Rohingya Atrocities Archive

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737540/humanus_ARSPHR.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722675/5429672/Humanus_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737539/ARSPHR_logo.jpg