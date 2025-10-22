HLPY SELECTED BY VOLKSWAGEN GROUP FRANCE TO MANAGE THE DIGITIZATION AND DELIVERY OF ITS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE SERVICE IN FRANCE

hlpy's journey continues and is strengthened by the expansion of its agreements with the main automotive players in the European market: the group plans to provide more than 500 000 services in Europe by 2026

PARIS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- hlpy, the Italian scale-up that is revolutionizing vehicle assistance services in a fully digital mode, has been chosen by Volkswagen Group France, the import subsidiary of six of the world's second largest car manufacturer's brands, as the new provider of roadside assistance and travel continuity services for the French market. This market, the largest in Europe after Germany, has around 4 million users and 270 000new registrations annually for the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, ŠKODA, SEAT, CUPRA and Audi brands.

The agreement entered the operational test phase at the beginning of October, with roll-out scheduled for early November. It includes the provision of afully digitalized roadside assistance package - including the "B-call" electronic emergency call, which guarantees a permanent connection between drivers and the hlpy platform. This collaboration reflects Volkswagen Group France's determination to take its assistance services to the next level, with an innovative, digital approach to improving the customer experience.

With this new partnership, hlpy, just five years after its launch in May 2020, is strengthening its footprint on the French market, where it has had a subsidiary since 2022, by revolutionizing the very concept of assistance in an innovative way.

Thanks to this agreement, the French market will become hlpy's leading European market over the next 12 months, followed by Italy, Germany, Spain and Austria.

According to projections, by 2026, hlpy should be managing the assistance of a fleet of vehicles in France generating local sales in excess of 30 million euros, positioning the company as an increasingly central player in the new mobility ecosystem.

Thanks to its proprietary digital platform, hlpy collects and analyzes data in real time via applications based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling it to provide rapid assistance covering the full range of services: roadside assistance, repairs, maintenance as well as travel continuity services (replacement vehicle, cab, hotel reservation, etc.).

"We provide a technological platform that enables the entire network to be managed and optimized, offering services ranging from assistance to vehicle repair and logistics," said Stefano Sarti, Co-founder and Managing Director Growth, hlpy. "Players in the automotive sector choose us because, with hlpy, they gain access to fully digitized processes that enhance the customer experience and make service management more efficient. We are redefining very traditional models, and salute the innovative spirit and courage of Volkswagen, which, with this choice, enables us to take a new step in the evolution of after-sales services in Europe, with the aim of achieving new levels of customer excellence and efficiency."

"The effectiveness of our roadside assistance is one of the main factors influencing customer loyalty. As part of our strategy to improve our drivers' experience, we have identified the need to make significant progress in this area. When a customer who has placed their trust in us finds themselves stranded on the side of the road, we have to ensure that they are taken care of easily and immediately, and anticipate the slightest of their needs. hlpy has convinced us of the ability of their digitalized model to offer a speed of service and quality of care that will make all the difference. The first tests already conducted are very encouraging and uphold the promise made!" added Thierry Suquet, Customer Experience Director, Volkswagen Group France.

Growth worthy of an international scale-up

Operating in France since 2022, hlpy is today strengthening its position thanks to a partnership that will enable the Group to reach, by 2026, more than 500 000 assistance services managed each year in Europe. The Volkswagen Group's decision to place its trust in hlpy - and its unique digital platform - confirms the trend towards a profound transformation of the automotive industry towards increasingly digitalized after-sales and customer relations processes, to the benefit of users and manufacturers alike.

Founded in Milan in 2020 by managers with over twenty years' combined experience in the fields of assistance, insurance, mobility and innovation, hlpy's mission is to transform and digitalize vehicle assistance.

hlpy integrates the customer interface, operations center and intervention network within a single digital native platform.

Today, hlpy is a fast-growing company offering roadside assistance, repair and maintenance services, as well as continuity of mobility services in Italy, France, Spain, Germany and Austria.

Led by its founders Valerio Chiaronzi, Graziano Cavallo, Stefano Sarti and Enrico Noseda, hlpy is backed by leading institutional investors such as Nextalia SGR, Alkemia SGR, CDP Venture Capital SGR (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti) and The Techshop SGR.

