HLA Typing Market Worth $1.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "HLA Typing Market by Technology (PCR, NGS, Sanger Sequencing), Product (Instrument, Reagent), Application (Cancer research, infectious & Non infectious diseases, Transfusion therapy), End User (Hospital, Academia and Research) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the HLA Typing Market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39129877

The Growth in the market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing number of HLA typing procedures conducted, technological advancements in the field of HLA typing, and increasing funding for research.

Reagents & consumables segment accounts for the largest share of the HLA Typing Market.

On the basis of product and service, the market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software & services. Reagents & consumables account for the largest share of the market. The growing application horizons of molecular assay techniques in HLA typing, increasing patient emphasis on effective and early patient profiling during organ transplantation, the growing adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques in research studies, and the rising number of target procedures across major markets are driving the growth of this segment.

The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA Typing Market in 2019.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into molecular and non-molecular assay technologies. Molecular assay technologies held the largest market share, mainly due to their benefits over non-molecular assays—low turnaround times, high procedural efficacy, multi-sample study capabilities, and real-time sample analysis.

Browse in-depth TOC on "HLA Typing Market"

158 – Tables

33 – Figures

185 – Pages

The diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA Typing Market in 2019.

Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostic and research applications. The diagnostic applications segment dominated the market. This is attributed to technological advancements in molecular assay techniques, the increasing adoption of molecular assay procedures for pathogen encounter detection and histocompatibility cross-matching, and the growing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.

The commercial service providers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into commercial service providers, hospitals & surgical centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, the commercial service providers segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA Typing Market. This is attributed to their rapid modernization and adoption of automation, growing outsourcing of R&D activities to said providers, and the increasing consolidation of diagnostic laboratories.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=39129877

North America to dominate the market during the forecast period

The market is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America can be attributed to the high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, increasing prevalence of target diseases in the US and Canada, and technological advancements. The rising geriatric population and growing funding and support for research are other major factors driving the growth of this regional segment.

The major players operating in the HLA Typing Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), CareDx (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Hologic (US), GenDx (Netherlands), and Biofortuna (UK), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=39129877

Browse Related Reports:

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application (Infectious Disease (Hepatitis, HIV), Oncology, Genetic Testing), Technology (PCR, DNA Sequencing & NGS), End User (Hospital/Academic Laboratory), Product & Service (Reagent, Software) - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/molecular-diagnostic-market-833.html

Next-generation Sequencing ( Market by Product (NOVASEQ, NEXTSEQ, SEQUEL, NANOPORE), Consumables, Bioinformatics, Services (EXOME, RNA, DENOVO), Technology (ION, SMRT), Application (Diagnostics, Cancer), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-technologies-market-546.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hla-typing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hla-typing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets