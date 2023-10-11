HLA Typing for Transplant Market worth $1.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, HLA typing is poised to revolutionize the transplant industry. Rapid advancements in genomics and precision medicine will enable transplant professionals to intricately match donor and recipient HLA profiles, significantly reducing the risk of rejection and the need for immunosuppressive drugs. This breakthrough technology will expand the pool of potential donors, improve transplant success rates, and usher in a new era of life-saving organ and tissue transplantation, offering hope to countless patients awaiting these life-changing procedures.

HLA Typing for Transplant Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.8 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as the increasing transplants volume worldwide, rising number of transplant & diagnostic centers, technological advancements, government initiatives to boost HLA typing services, rising public -private investments boost research in HLA genotyping, and increased focus of players to enhance their manufacturing & distribution capabilities across emerging countries are likely to support the growth of HLA typing for transplant market during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "HLA Typing for Transplant Market"

HLA Typing for Transplant Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.8 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, technology, application, end-user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Technological shift from non-molecular serological assays to gene-based HLA profiling Key Market Drivers Increasing number of transplant procedures globally

Based on the product and service, the reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on the product & service, the HLA typing for the transplants market is segmented into software & services, reagents & consumables, instruments. The reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the global HLA typing for the transplants market in 2022. Growing need for reliable, faster identification of HLA alleles during transplantation is likely to boost the growth of this segment.

Based on technology, the molecular assays segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on technology, the HLA typing for the transplants market is segmented into molecular assay technologies and non-molecular assay technologies. The molecular assay technology segment captured the largest market share of HLA typing for transplant market by technology. This is attributed the strong adoption of molecular based technology such as NGS and PCR systems for HLA typing among transplant centers, and hospitals and technological and the ability to provide higher resolution HLA typing over serological methods.

Based on the end user, the independent reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2022.

Based on the end user, the HLA typing for the transplants market is categorized into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers , and research laboratories & academic institutes. independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market in 2022 owing to the capacity of reference laboratories to process large and volume of sample, presence of expertise performing complex HLA tests and interpreting results offering offering high quality HLA typing services.

North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market in 2022.

North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market in 2022, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for HLA typing for transplants market during the forecast period.

The dominance of North America in HLA typing for transplant market is attributed to the rapid surge in the organ transplantation procedures, strong foothold of players offering transplant diagnostic products (including HLA typing), and rising research collaborations to identify the novel HLA genes and their role in organ transplantation.

HLA Typing for Transplant Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing number of transplant procedures globally

Restraints:

costs of molecular tests used for HLA typing procedures

Opportunities:

Technological shift from non-molecular serological assays to gene-based HLA profiling

Challenge:

Significant gap between organ availability and demand

Key Market Players of Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry:

Some of the prominent players in the HLA typing for the transplants market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Illumina, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), CareDx (US),F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), Luminex Corporation (US), TBG Diagnostics Limited. (Australia) FUJIREBIO (Japan),Omixon Inc. (US), GenDX (Netherlands), BAG Diagnostics GmbH (Germany), Creative Biolabs (US), and PacBio (US).

Recent Developments:

In September 2023 , Omixon, Inc. (US) launched its NanoTYPE RUO Multiplex Human Leukocyte Antigen Amplification kit compatible with Oxford Nanopore's MinION Platform.

, Omixon, Inc. (US) launched its NanoTYPE RUO Multiplex Human Leukocyte Antigen Amplification kit compatible with Oxford Nanopore's MinION Platform. In November 2022 , Illumina, Inc. (US) opened a new state-of-the-art Solutions Center in Dubai for expanding genomics research in Middle East

, Illumina, Inc. (US) opened a new state-of-the-art Solutions Center in for expanding genomics research in In March 2022 , 021, Immucor, Inc. (US) launched MIA FORA NGS Express HLA Typing Software.

HLA Typing for Transplant Market Advantages:

Improved Compatibility: HLA typing allows for a more precise match between the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) profiles of donors and recipients. This compatibility reduces the risk of graft rejection and enhances the long-term success of transplant procedures.

Wider Donor Pool: With advanced HLA typing, it becomes possible to identify more compatible donors, including those who may not be closely related to the recipient. This broadens the donor pool, increasing the chances of finding suitable organs or tissues for transplantation.

Reduced Rejection Rates: Accurate HLA matching significantly lowers the likelihood of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and other immune-related complications. This, in turn, minimizes the need for immunosuppressive drugs, which can have adverse side effects.

Enhanced Transplant Success: By ensuring a better match between donor and recipient HLA profiles, HLA typing improves transplant success rates, leading to better patient outcomes and longer graft survival.

Personalized Medicine: HLA typing contributes to the growing field of personalized medicine, where treatment plans can be tailored to an individual's unique genetic makeup, ensuring more effective and precise medical care.

Shorter Wait Times : A larger pool of potential donors and fewer complications means shorter wait times for patients in need of transplants. This can be critical for individuals with life-threatening conditions.

: A larger pool of potential donors and fewer complications means shorter wait times for patients in need of transplants. This can be critical for individuals with life-threatening conditions. Cost Savings: While HLA typing may have upfront costs, the reduced need for post-transplant care, immunosuppressive drugs, and potential retransplantations can lead to significant cost savings in the long run.

Advancements in Regenerative Medicine: HLA typing also plays a crucial role in stem cell and regenerative medicine, as it helps identify suitable donors for these therapies, paving the way for innovative treatments beyond traditional organ transplantation.

In sum, HLA typing's advantages in the transplant market are poised to enhance patient care, reduce healthcare costs, and expand the possibilities for life-saving treatments, ultimately improving the quality of life for those in need of transplants.

