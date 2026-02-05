HKU Signs MoU with Takatuf Oman to Enhance Educational Opportunities for Omani Scholars

MUSCAT, Oman, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Hong Kong (HKU) has formalised a partnership with Takatuf Oman's Oman Scholars Programme through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 21 January in Muscat, Oman. This five-year agreement establishes a framework to support Omani students seeking undergraduate education at HKU, including funding for course fees and maintenance costs for eligible participants.

The MoU was signed by Mr Ibrahim Al Harthi, CEO of Takatuf Oman, and Professor Bennett Yim, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and International Student Exchange at HKU. The ceremony marks HKU's third strategic partnership in the Middle East region within a week, following agreements with the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development and the Qatar Investment Authority, respectively.

The MoU signifies a mutual commitment to facilitating opportunities for student mobility and collaborative academic programmes. Professor Yim of HKU stated, "This partnership with the Oman Scholars Programme not only symbolises our dedication to educational excellence but also reflects our commitment to fostering global understanding and cooperation among students from diverse backgrounds." Professor Yim further emphasised the potential for this collaboration to significantly impact the educational landscapes of both Oman and Hong Kong.

Under the agreement, participants in the Oman Scholars Programme who meet HKU's admission criteria will receive comprehensive support for their undergraduate studies starting from 2026. The partnership also includes collaboration with HKU's Academy for the Talented, providing enrichment opportunities and specialised pathways for outstanding Omani high school students.

Both institutions have expressed commitment to fostering academic excellence and cultural exchange. Recipients of the scholarship will be recognised as HKU Oman Scholars, highlighting the prestigious nature of this collaboration.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in strengthening educational ties between Hong Kong and Oman, creating valuable opportunities for talented Omani students while enhancing HKU's global academic network.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876633/Photo_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2876632/Photo_2.jpg