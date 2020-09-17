Hivestack Joins Forces with Clear Channel UK as Programmatic DOOH Partner

Partnership signals the growth of DOOH in the UK and, as part of Clear Channel's automation and programmatic strategy, this is the first time inventory will be made available via OpenRTB.

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Hivestack , the leading global programmatic digital Out of Home (DOOH) ad tech company, today announced a new partnership with Clear Channel UK (part of Clear Channel Outdoor), one of the global leaders in Out of Home. This partnership marks a continued shift in the UK market, as Clear Channel UK enables advertisers to access their digital inventory programmatically via Hivestack's Supply Side Platform (SSP) and Exchange.

Clear Channel UK currently represents more than 30% of the DOOH UK market with real estate that covers roadside locations, supermarkets, malls, pubs and bars, across the UK, reaching 69% of all UK adults weekly. The partnership will begin with Clear Channel's national Malls Live network, before moving on to include other formats, such as Adshel Live; the UK's largest DOOH network.

"We're thrilled to partner with Hivestack and accelerate our journey to offer extra programmatic solutions to our clients at scale", shared Richard Bon, Joint Managing Director at Clear Channel UK. "Following our exciting Hammerson win – as our Malls Live network becomes the UK's leading malls video network - and as programmatic DOOH continues to grow, we believe that our integration with Hivestack will not only allow us to tap into new video and digital revenue streams, but also enable advertisers to connect with new audiences."

"This partnership represents a landmark change for programmatic DOOH delivery, enabling buyers to target audiences at unprecedented scale", said Andreas Soupliotis, CEO, Hivestack. "Clear Channel has an exciting vision for programmatic DOOH and Hivestack is thrilled to be embarking on this journey with them."

This partnership continues to reinforce Hivestack's presence across the EMEA and further strengthens their already existing relationship with Clear Channel Singapore , which was announced earlier this year.

Clear Channel UK is one of the UK's largest Out of Home media and infrastructure companies with more than 35,000 sites nationwide. You'll find Clear Channel's classic and digital advertising panels from Inverness in Scotland to Truro in Cornwall, and in every major urban area in between.

As a Platform for Brands and a Platform for Good, Clear Channel has long-term partnerships with hundreds of global brands, agencies, local advertisers, landlords, and local authorities, helping advertisers reach people in public spaces while investing in vital public infrastructure and social good projects.

Clear Channel operates the UK's biggest digital Out of Home network, Adshel Live, as well as the biggest digital malls advertising network, Malls Live, and the largest digital network in pubs and bars, Socialite, among other advertising platforms. Our dedicated team of almost 700 people work in 14 locations nationwide, looking after our estate and bringing campaigns to life.

Clear Holdings Channel Outdoor, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 570,000 print and digital displays in 32 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 16,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 1,900 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Hivestack is a global, full stack, marketing technology company that powers the buy and sell-side of programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. On the buy side, marketers use Hivestack's Demand-Side Platform to create measurable campaigns that activate DOOH screens in real time based on consumer behaviour and audience movement patterns. On the sell-side, DOOH media owners use Hivestack's Supply-Side Platform & Ad Exchange to attract programmatic revenue. DOOH media owners can also use Hivestack's Ad Server to power audience-based, directly sold campaigns. Attribution is a first class-citizen throughout Hivestack's platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to measure business outcomes at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.

Hivestack is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and has global operations in Toronto, Tokyo, London, New York and Sydney.

Media Contact: Eva Dvorakova, Head of PR & Communications, Clear Channel UK, Tel: 07921 280391, Email: Eva.Dvorakova@ClearChannel.co.uk; Dan Willis, Communications Manager, Clear Channel UK, Tel: 07734 776241, Email: dan.willis@clearchannel.co.uk; Media Contact: Mélodie Imbert, Marketing Specialist, Hivestack, melodie@hivestack.com

