Hiver announces a suite of productivity features to take on traditional customer service helpdesks

- The new features aim to help bolster Hiver's position in the competitive helpdesk software market

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiver on Tuesday announced the launch of a slew of productivity features, including new Automations, Workload Distribution, and an all-new Mobile App. Hiver is the only helpdesk in the market that operates out of Gmail and boasts of such powerful functionalities.

Talking about the launch, Niraj Ranjan, the CEO, and Co-founder of Hiver, said: "We shifted our focus from the shared inbox market to the customer service helpdesk market earlier this year, and we've seen an overwhelmingly positive response. Our mission is to keep customer conversations as natural as possible by enabling customer-facing teams to use Gmail as a helpdesk. In a short period, we've built three significant functionalities, reinforcing our commitment towards our customers and the market."

Automations are a core requirement for customer service teams to remain productive while managing a large volume of emails. With the new automations in Hiver, customer service teams can run multiple automations with a single trigger - right from Gmail.

Hiver also launched Workload Distribution, a first of its kind customer service feature that helps team managers view and assess their team's email workload in a single glance. This can help them easily prioritize emails, clear bottlenecks, and reshuffle their team's workload.

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that remote work is here to stay in some form or the other. Giving customer service representatives the ability to access customer emails from a device of their choice is vital. That's what led to the launch of Hiver's all-new, feature-packed mobile apps for iOS and Android.

More than 1,500 companies of all sizes from over 30 countries use Hiver every day to manage their customer communication, some of which include Vacasa, Upwork, Flexport, Harvard University, and Kiwi.com.

About Hiver

Hiver is a Gmail-based customer service solution that helps teams across the organization collaborate on shared inboxes like services@, orders@, support@.

It's the most frictionless, natural way for teams to handle customer email communication as it works right inside Gmail. It helps teams collaborate better and make sure all queries are answered on time by the right people.

