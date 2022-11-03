HIV Diagnosis Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 6.7 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 9.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

An upsurge in the prevalence of HIV infection is one of the significant factors inducing growth in the demand for HIV diagnosis systems.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "HIV Diagnosis Market" By Type (Antibody Tests, Viral Load Tests, Cd4 Tests, And Others), By Application (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Blood Banks, And Others), and By Geography.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global HIV Diagnosis Market size was valued at USD 3.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Global HIV Diagnosis Market Overview

The significant factors contributing to the growth of the global HIV Diagnosis Market include the increasing prevalence of HIV worldwide, increasing number of blood transfusions and blood donations, benefits offered by point-of-care instruments & kits, and increasing government initiatives. The rising preference for home access kits and tools and the increasing research and development activities in the field lead to the introduction of novel homecare technologies to diagnose HIV infection. Increasing prevalence of HIV patients worldwide, technological advancement, government initiatives, rising blood donation leading to diseases are significant factors driving the HIV Diagnosis Market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, HIV antigen, nucleic acid testing, viral load testing, and CD4 test to diagnose HIV infection is driving its market growth. In addition, many diagnosis tools are available based on both detections of HIV-specific antibodies, virus antigens, and nucleic acid. Moreover, factor driving the HIV Diagnosis Market is government and NGO's efforts to initiate against HIV. Increasing healthcare expenditure on HIV and related activities further supports the market growth. However, in the present scenario, several rapid tests are under clinical development and investigation in the product pipelines of significant market participants.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher, Beckman Coulter, Becton & Dickinson and Company, Merck, Hologic, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Alere.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global HIV Diagnosis Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

HIV Diagnosis Market, By Type

Antibody Tests



Viral Load Tests



CD4 Tests



Others

HIV Diagnosis Market, By Application

Diagnostic Laboratories



Hospitals



Blood Banks



Others

HIV Diagnosis Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

