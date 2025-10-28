HiTHIUM Ranked Among Top 5% Globally with EcoVadis Gold Medal in Sustainability Rating

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, the world's leading sustainability ratings organization, has announced the latest sustainability assessment result of HiTHIUM. HiTHIUM received a remarkable score of 80 points in its first-ever participation, earning the EcoVadis Gold Medal. This places Hithium among the top 5% of rated companies worldwide and marks the highest score ever achieved by a Chinese energy storage enterprise, underscoring the company's strong commitment and leadership in sustainability.

EcoVadis provides the world's most recognized sustainability ratings, covering over 150,000 companies across 185 countries and 250 industries. Its assessment framework has become a key benchmark for global supply chains, with 90% of leading companies using EcoVadis ratings as a supplier qualification standard.

The assessment evaluated HiTHIUM across four pillars — Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement — through 21 specific topics. HiTHIUM achieved industry-leading scores, particularly in the Environment and Sustainable Procurement categories, outperforming industry averages by 22–34 points.

From product design to manufacturing, HiTHIUM integrates green principles across operations. The company advances low-carbon manufacturing through initiatives such as electric-powered equipment, packaging recycling, waste reduction, and energy efficiency improvements at its Xiamen and Chongqing bases. HiTHIUM also extends these efforts across its supply chain via ESG training and annual audits, fostering a sustainable, collaborative ecosystem.

HiTHIUM's strong performance stems from its robust sustainability framework:

Comprehensive policies and clear governance, with qualitative and quantitative targets.

Practical and targeted management actions across key ESG areas.

Certified management systems, including ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 50001, covering all production sites.

Guided by its long-term "HIMPACT 2037" Sustainability Strategy, built on six pillars — Innovation, Empower, Proactive, Achievable, Collaborative, and Transparent — HiTHIUM is delivering on its ESG commitments through continuous action.

With its solid sustainability practices, HiTHIUM has been recognized as a National Green Factory and Green Supply Chain Enterprise, earned a CDP B rating, gained SBTi approval, and joined the UN Global Compact (UNGC) and Supply Chain ESG Stewardship Initiative (SCSI), reinforcing its leadership in driving a low-carbon, sustainable energy future.

Earning the EcoVadis Gold Medal on its first assessment affirms HiTHIUM's leadership in sustainable business practices and global value chain responsibility. Moving forward, HiTHIUM will continue to strengthen its ESG performance, driving green innovation and contributing to the global transition toward clean energy and sustainable growth.

