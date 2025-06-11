Hithium Pioneers Mass Production of the World's First kAh Battery Cell, Accelerating Scaled Deployment of Long-Duration Energy Storage

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, 2025, at SNEC 2025, Hithium, a leading global energy storage technology company, held a product safety technology sharing event themed "Leading the Future, Forged for Safety", and announced the successful mass production of the world's first kAh battery cell—∞Cell 1175Ah—at its Chongqing manufacturing base. This marks the beginning of a new phase, where long-duration energy storage enters scaled deployment.

Overcoming Core Technical Barriers to Achieve First kAh Battery Cell Mass Production

Hithium’s Chongqing manufacturing base producing the ∞Cell 1175Ah

Hithium accurately foresaw the arrival of the long-duration energy storage era and made investments in the R&D and manufacturing of kAh battery cells as early as 2022. Faced with unprecedented challenges in size, process complexity, and quality control, Hithium has realized five key innovations across the entire manufacturing chain in the Chongqing manufacturing base:

Breakthrough in wide-width thick coating precision: Achieved a coating mass density COV of less than 0.2%, with online inspection through high-precision CCD cameras, ensuring consistent and stable product quality.

Enhanced efficiency in large-electrode stacking: Reached 0.5mm alignment accuracy and 0.1625 seconds per sheet, increasing stacking throughput by 35% compared to conventional processes.

Original cell structure design: Introduced a proprietary "integrated 3D airflow top cover" structure; dedicated automation equipment ensures manufacturing stability and structural strength of large-size components—breaking industry bottlenecks.

Improved back-end cell manufacturing efficiency: Developed high-efficiency baking, 1.2MPa high-pressure isostatic electrolyte filling, and high-rate formation and grading processes, boosting back-end manufacturing efficiency by 45%.

Greater consistency in cell wrapping: Introduced a highly compatible flexible lamination roller system to effectively solve industry-wide issues such as wrinkling and bubbling in ultra-large cell packaging.

Establishing a New Industry Standard for Full-Lifecycle Safety

As system energy density increases with larger-capacity designs, product safety remains the uncompromising foundation for deployment. During the event, Dr. Xiaoxiao Liu, Hithium's product safety expert, presented that Hithium incorporates a multi-level safety architecture across the cell, module, and system levels to ensure full-lifecycle safety for large-capacity energy storage systems.

At the cell level, the cell adopts advanced electrolyte formulation to form high-temperature-resistant SEI and CEI layers, enhancing both safety and cycle life. At the Pack level, a dual-mode thermal protection structure prevents thermal propagation and oxygen ingress. At the BMS level, functional safety and cybersecurity are integrated via multimodal early warning algorithms and redundant control technologies to ensure stable and secure system operation. At the system, multi-layer fire-resistant and heat-insulating materials, a reinforced internal frame, and intelligent fire detection and suppression systems work together to maintain structural integrity and proactively prevent thermal runaway.

Backed by Authoritative Certifications, Accelerating Global Expansion

At SNEC 2025, Hithium's ∞Cell 1175Ah received UL 1973 and UL 9540A certifications from UL Solutions, a globally recognized safety authority. These certifications confirm that ∞Cell 1175Ah meets global safety standards, laying a solid foundation for its entry into the North American market.

Hithium also signed a strategic cooperation agreement with El Mor, the leading EPC company in Israel, to launch Hithium's first long-duration energy storage project in Romania, accelerating the development of the local long-duration energy storage market.

The successful mass production of the world's first kAh battery cell is the latest demonstration of Hithium's ability to break through industry bottlenecks in both R&D and manufacturing. As the world accelerates into the era of long-duration energy storage, ∞Cell 1175Ah is poised to become a new market benchmark. Ranked as a top 3 company in global energy storage battery shipment, Hithium continues to lead the industry as an innovation-driven value creator.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2708740/Hithium_s_Chongqing_manufacturing_base_producing__Cell_1175Ah.jpg