Hitachi Chief Revenue Officer to Share Winning Digital Strategies at the Sales Team Accelerator Retreat: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

The event will take place from March 2-4, 2020, at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort in Phoenix. To register for the Sales Team Accelerator Retreat: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, or to view the event agenda and other information, please visit: www.frost.com/star . For more information, please email events.us@frost.com .

Headliner Klaey will share what worked, what didn't work and where there is still room for improvement after he was tasked with rethinking every aspect of the sales organization as Hitachi undergoes a top-down digital transformation. Two years into his role in an evolving organizational culture, he will explain how he had to reorient his individual thinking and behavior during this transformation to lead everyone else.

Leveraging a wealth of experience after leading some of the world's largest enterprise software businesses, including HP and SAP, Klaey will share lessons learned from driving all aspects of sales across Hitachi, including building and executing a cohesive sales strategy for existing and new offerings.

Richardson, a leadership coach, psychologist and former world champion athlete, will illuminate how every success and failure can be traced back to a belief system and why the problem is that most people don't even realize their brain is operating from a faulty premise. He will explain why he believes that it's possible to build a bigger, better, stronger belief (one that helps you win more, work better, and live happier). He will provide building tools to help participants leverage:

Key learnings about the neuroscience of belief and how you can use the Belief Matrix to coach yourself and your team for better returns

Insight into how to reprogram yourself and your team for more success

Examples of how to override the negativity that gets in the way of your potential

This interactive and highly collaborative business-to-business event will offer sales leaders, managers, star performers and operations executives the opportunity to discuss and develop solutions for today's critical sales issues. Don't miss out on this opportunity to fuel your organization's growth through sales.

