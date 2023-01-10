HISTORIC SALES RECORD COMPLETES LANDMARK YEAR FOR ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS

CHICHESTER, England, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolls-Royce has achieved its highest-ever annual sales in 2022, delivering a total of 6,021 motor cars, up 8% on 2021, to clients in around 50 countries worldwide. This is the first time in the company's 118-year history that its sales have exceeded 6,000 in a single 12–month period. The value of Bespoke commissions also reached record levels, while demand for all Rolls–Royce models remains exceptionally strong, with advance orders secured far into 2023.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, announces a momentous year for the marque in 2022.

In 2022, Rolls-Royce achieved sales growth in almost all regions, with particularly strong year-on-year growth seen in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, the USA and Europe. More importantly than volume alone, the value of clients' Bespoke commissions was higher than ever before.

The Middle East is the marque's leading region for Bespoke commissions, with many unique creations of particularly extensive and individual personalisation. In 2022, Rolls-Royce opened an invitation-only Private Office in Dubai, the first outside Goodwood, bringing the Home of Rolls-Royce closer to the marque's local clients. Further Private Offices will be introduced around the world in the coming months and years.

The Americas saw significant growth in 2022 and remains the largest single region for Rolls–Royce, with almost all markets achieving higher sales than the previous year. Greater China is of vital strategic importance to Rolls-Royce and is the marque's second largest sales region. Ongoing headwinds there led to a single-digit drop in sales compared with 2021's record results, however this was successfully counterbalanced by increased sales in other markets.

Despite the serious geopolitical challenges affecting Europe, the region grew overall in 2022 with record sales in several markets, including the UK and Germany. The Asia-Pacific region also achieved higher sales than ever before.

Rolls-Royce's unprecedented success comes as, in January 2023, the company marks the 20th anniversary of the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood. Its transformation – from offering a single model, Phantom, and building just one motor car a day – to today's record figures is the result of a long-term strategy based on sustainable growth, careful management and planning, and the successful reinvention of the brand. The past decade, in particular, has seen Rolls–Royce consciously refine and rejuvenate its brand and product portfolio to reflect its clients' changing requirements, tastes and demographics, while retaining its innate exclusivity and rarity. As both a true luxury house and an innovative, engineering-led company, Rolls–Royce represents, as it always has, the very highest levels of craftsmanship, technology, luxury and creativity.

