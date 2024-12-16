DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking 110-inch MiniLED TV, the Hisense 110UX, now available in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Unveiled at CES 2024 and honoured as a CES Innovation Award winner, the 110UX represents a pinnacle of innovation and excellence in display technology.

Hisense Unveils Award-Winning 110-Inch MiniLED TV in MEA

"With the introduction of the 110UX MiniLED TV to the MEA market, we aim to redefine the home entertainment experience for our consumers," said Ismail Al Hurani, Vice President of Hisense MEA. "This product exemplifies our commitment to innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with unmatched performance to meet the evolving expectations of modern viewers. From its lifelike visuals to its immersive sound, the 110UX offers a premium viewing experience like no other."

Hisense continues to lead the premium home entertainment market with products that offer exceptional consumer benefits. Ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and the No. 1 brand worldwide for 100-inch TVs in both 2023 and the first and third quarter of 2024, Hisense is committed to delivering best-in-class large-sized televisions that excel in performance, quality, and value.

The Hisense 110UX stands out with its 4K resolution and impressive 144 Hz refresh rate, offering an unparalleled viewing experience for a wide range of entertainment needs—from immersive gaming to high-definition content. With up to 40,000 local dimming zones, cutting-edge MiniLED technology delivers exceptional performance with unprecedented brightness of up to 10,000 nits, ensuring vivid, lifelike images and unmatched clarity even in brightly lit environments.

Revolutionising home entertainment, the 110UX seamlessly integrates AI-powered features that enhance both picture and sound quality, delivering a smarter and more immersive viewing experience. Driven by the advanced Hi-View AI Engine X, this innovative TV makes real-time adjustments to ensure sharper visuals, richer colours, and stunning contrast. The AI-Powered Picture Optimisation feature automatically fine-tunes settings based on the content being watched and the surrounding lighting conditions, ensuring every scene is presented at its best. Additionally, the AI Scenario Sound Optimiser enhances audio clarity for dialogues and dynamic effects, offering unparalleled immersion for movies, games, and live events.

What sets the Hisense 110UX MiniLED TV apart:

With a 144Hz refresh rate and cutting-edge gaming features like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, the 110UX delivers ultra-smooth gameplay, keeping gamers a step ahead of the competition, with no lag or stutter. Immersive Sound with Built-In Subwoofer: The 110UX doesn't just deliver stunning visuals; it also provides powerful, immersive sound with its built-in subwoofer, ensuring deep bass and rich audio that bring movies, shows, and games to life.

With its state-of-the-art technology and award-winning design, the Hisense 110UX sets a new standard for luxury home entertainment in the MEA region, solidifying Hisense's leadership in the large-screen TV market.

The Hisense 110UX MiniLED TV is now available across the MEA region. Customers can visit their nearest Hisense store to experience the future of home entertainment.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ and UEFA EURO 2024™, FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581848/Hisense_Middle_East.jpg