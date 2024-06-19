DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has had its competitive strength in the global home appliance sector reinforced with the latest data from leading international market research institute Omdia showing that global shipments of Hisense TV for Q1 2024 hit a total of 6.32M, ranking Hisense No. 2 overall in the global market from 2022 to 2024 Q1.

Hisense TV Ranked No. 2 Globally in Q1 2024

Hisense Q1 2024 global TV shipment volume share was 13.6% with a global shipment revenue share of 12.1%. Hisense is now currently ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1, 2024. As the technology and market leader in the field of Laser TV, Hisense also enjoyed a Q1 2024 worldwide Laser TV volume share of 53.4%.

Hisense's ongoing success in a highly competitive market is due to its commitment to continuous innovation in high quality products and services in developing pioneering home appliance technology in the pursuit of improving everyday life. The Hisense Mini-LED ULED U7N is the Official Television of the UEFA EURO 2024™, taking soccer viewing to new heights with a TV designed specifically for sports fans and gamers. With a 240Hz high refresh rate and equipped with 120Hz Ultra Motion and AI Sports Mode, the U7N takes you to the very heart of the game.

As official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense has recently launched its 'BEYOND GLORY' campaign featuring Global Ambassadors Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer. The campaign marks the third consecutive UEFA European Football Championship that Hisense has partnered the event, providing an important opportunity to continue to connect the Hisense brand with consumers around the world.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the high Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra -definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and Asko, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024 Germany, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442771/Hisense.jpg