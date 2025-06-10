HISENSE TOPS GLOBAL RANKINGS IN Q1 2025 FOR MINILED TVS, 100-INCH AND OVER DISPLAYS, AND LASER TVS

DUBAI, UAE, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has once again placed first in key display technology categories, according to Q1 2025 data from Omdia. The industry research firm's report indicates Hisense led worldwide in MiniLED TVs, the 100-inch and over TV segment, and Laser TVs, underscoring the company's significant market presence globally and in the MEA region.

Hisense Dominates Global TV Market in Q1 2025

Hisense led the 100-inch+ TV market with an impressive 56.7% global volume share, extending its No. 1 ranking from 2023 and 2024 into Q1 2025. In the MiniLED TV segment, Hisense rose to the top with a significant 29.3% share, reflecting rapid growth and strong consumer trust in its innovative backlight technology. Furthermore, Hisense retained its commanding lead in the Laser TV market, boasting a 69.6% share and continuing its global dominance for a remarkable six consecutive years, according to data from Omdia.

This performance is reflected in the Middle East and Africa, where Hisense continues to gain ground as a market leader. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 1 in MEA for shipments of 98-inch and larger TVs, capturing an impressive 42.8% market share from Q1 to Q3 2024. The brand also secured the top spot for MiniLED TV shipments in the region with a 38.8% market share during the same period, highlighting its growing dominance in the premium TV segment across MEA.

The brand's momentum in MEA is supported by a robust retail network, locally relevant product offerings, and a growing appetite for immersive home entertainment experiences in the region.

This strong market performance reflects Hisense's long-term commitment to large-screen innovation, AI-powered imaging, and delivering immersive audio-visual experiences. Reinforcing its visibility on the international stage, Hisense recently launched the "Own the Moment" campaign as part of its global sponsorship of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. This initiative seamlessly aligns Hisense's cutting-edge technology with the passion of global sports audiences.

Additionally, Hisense recently announced a partnership with French audio expert Devialet to enhance sound performance across its latest products, promising a richer and more immersive home entertainment experience. These audio enhancements will be available via software update, with availability depending on specific models and regions.

With a steadfast commitment to technological excellence and delivering exceptional user value, Hisense is poised not just to maintain, but to redefine the home entertainment landscape in 2025 and beyond.

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 34 industrial parks, 30 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market.



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707548/Hisense_Q1_Global.jpg