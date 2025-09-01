Hisense Tops Global Large-Screen TV Market, Pioneers Next-Gen RGB-MiniLED Ahead of IFA 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, is gearing up to make waves at IFA 2025 in Berlin, with a spotlight on its next-generation RGB-MiniLED technology. Reinforcing its dominance in the large-screen TV category, Omdia's latest half-year data shows that Hisense ranked No.1 worldwide in shipments of 100-inch and above TVs in the first half of 2025, capturing an impressive 58% global volume share.

Hisense Tops Global Large-Screen TV Market

This achievement reflects Hisense's long-standing commitment to redefining the home entertainment experience and cements its leadership in large-format viewing - a segment where the brand has built strong traction across the Middle East and Africa, fuelled by demand for cinematic-scale TVs in premium households and high-end hospitality spaces.

Pioneering a New Standard in Display with RGB-MiniLED

As an innovator at the forefront of display technology, Hisense is preparing to unveil its next chapter : RGB-MiniLED. Built on years of R&D, this breakthrough delivers purer colours, ultra-high brightness, and precise contrast, achieving 100% BT.2020 colour gamut coverage for truly lifelike images.

"As IFA showcases the future of innovation, Hisense is proud to lead in bringing breakthroughs such as RGB-MiniLED and AI-powered Smart Connect to the Middle East, where consumers are eager to embrace the latest in technology and connected living," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East & Africa.

Recognised as the pioneer of RGB-MiniLED, Hisense continues to set industry benchmarks with world-first achievements such as the 116-inch world's largest RGB-MiniLED TV, offering audiences a level of scale and cinematic immersion never seen before. Beyond technical performance, RGB-MiniLED is designed to bring users closer to reality, transforming every viewing moment into an emotionally compelling experience.

IFA 2025: Showcasing the Future of Living

These innovations will take center stage at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Hisense will host a media event on the IFA Innovation Stage, City Cube Berlin (Lower Level), September 5, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., under the theme "Own the Moment." At the event, Hisense will unveil its latest breakthroughs in display technology and AI-powered home appliances, sharing a holistic vision for the future of connected and intelligent living.

Visitors can also experience Hisense's full portfolio of premium visual and smart home solutions at Hall 23a, Messe Berlin, from September 5–9 (9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

Driving Innovation for Global and Regional Audiences

Hisense's leadership in large-screen and RGB-MiniLED technology underscores its role as a global trendsetter, while its continued investments in the Middle East and Africa reflect the region's rising appetite for immersive home entertainment experiences. From luxury homes to sports arenas, Hisense is redefining how audiences in MEA connect, celebrate, and share in the big moments.

With its continuing commitment to innovation and consumer experience, Hisense aims to inspire global audiences to embrace new possibilities and confidently Own the Moment.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

