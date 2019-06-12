Hisense Successfully Launches Infinity H30lite Powered by UNISOC SC9863A in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a core subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, UNISOC, one of the world's leading chipset design companies, announced Hisense Infinity H30lite, powered by UNISOC SC9863A, has been successfully launched in South Africa. It is also a debut for UNISOC SC9863A in the African market.

Hisense Infinity H30lite is a perfect mix of popular specs such as 6.1" Waterdrop screen with 19.5:9 U-Infinity Display, 3000mAh battery, 16MP+5MP dual rear camera and 3GB RAM. Additionally, Hisense Infinity H30lite supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) scene recognition with outstanding performance on beautification and night shooting.

Powerful Octa-core facilitates fluency

Hisense Infinity H30lite is built with UNISOC SC9863A, a highly-integrated LTE chipset platform based on a high-performance Octa-core 1.6GHz Arm Cortex-A55 processor. Compared with Arm Cortex-A53, the performance of operation speed and AI processing has been greatly improved, which guarantees the smooth operation of games and other applications. Additionally, UNISOC SC9863A supports facial recognition based on deep neural network, which can realize fast and accurate face authentication and protect the privacy and information security for end users.

Photography

UNISOC SC9863A brings major improvements to the camera's processing capabilities and innovative applications, which makes Hisense Infinity H30lite realize real-time beautification, background blurring, night scene and panorama shooting. With UNISOC's independently developed Bokeh, W+T and distortion correction algorithm, beauty, fog removal, HDR and other aspects have excellent performance in super night view. Additionally, through intelligent AI algorithm, UNISOC SC9863A can realize real-time intelligent scene detection and recognition and automatically optimize shooting mode and parameters according to different scene characteristics, creating more intelligent shooting experiences.

"We feel grateful to have Hisense as our business partner and work together to serve African market. Mobile communications is under rapid development in Africa and huge amounts of 2G users are speeding up the transformation to 3G and 4G. UNISOC will continue to cultivate the local market and cooperate with Hisense on providing customized solutions and excellent services to empower the new era of digitalized Africa," said Eric Zhou, SVP of Marketing, UNISOC.

"We are very excited to partner with UNISOC on the launch of our new Smartphone, the Infinity H30lite, debuting the SC9863A for the African continent. Together we will accelerate the transformation from 2G to 3G and 4G in Africa," said Jerry Liu, General Manager of Hisense Middle-East and Africa.

