Hisense South Africa Launches Mega Anniversary Celebration, Unveiling Incredible Discounts on TVs and Appliances

JOHANNESBURG, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense South Africa, a renowned electronics manufacturer, is excited to announce its Mega Anniversary Celebration, commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Hisense South Africa Factory in Atlantis, Cape Town. As part of this significant occasion, customers can enjoy exceptional savings of up to 40% on a wide range of Hisense's popular TVs and appliances. Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment and household essentials. Shop now and take advantage of the Hisense Mega Anniversary Celebration, running from July 1st to July 16th, 2023, while stocks last.

Since 1996, Hisense has been operating in South Africa, and the company opened its Cape Town factory in June 2013. The Hisense factory manufactures TVs, refrigerators, and screens - which are distributed around Africa and Europe. As a result of the impressive performance of the factory, Hisense celebrated its millionth TV and refrigerator in 2017.

The success of the factory has transformed the Atlantis community, too, alleviating economic issues and high unemployment levels by creating over 900 direct jobs. It has also indirectly generated more than 3,000 employment opportunities in supporting industries, such as logistics. Hisense is committed to continuing to create opportunities in the South African market.

Huge savings are available from Hisense's retail partners on TVs, Laser TVs, audio systems, washing machines, and a wide range of fridges. The sale runs from 1-16 July 2023 – and while stocks last.

