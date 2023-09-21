Hisense South Africa Introduce Portals to Beyond Wit The All New U8 MINI-LED ULED TV

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading manufacturer of home appliances, is celebrating the launch of its hero TV product, the U8 MINI-LED ULED TV in South Africa. By creating a series of immersive experiences for children across the country, Hisense South Africa showcases its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to local users.

Step into a world of new experiences through Hisense's Portal to beyond with the new U8K Mini-LED

Visit the Mall of Africa the weekend of the 22nd to 25th September 2023 to embark on an extraordinary journey with Hisense! Let the U8 televisions be your magical-looking glass, transporting you to unseen corners of the world and uncharted realms of life.

During this event themed "Portals to Beyond", the U8 TVs serve as a portal, whisking children away to introducing them to new life experiences. These experiential events offer children unique encounters centered around environmental conservation, urban exploration, and the home. These experiences not only broaden the children's perspectives but also highlight the U8's exceptional immersive picture quality.

Just like previous products released by Hisense, the new range of Hisense U8 TVs has been designed with the user experience as the primary consideration. The company has always prioritized the needs and preferences of its customers, and this latest offering is no exception. The enhanced visual and audio experience of the U8 TVs delivered showcases Hisense's dedication to delivering high-quality, user-friendly products that meet the changing needs of South African consumers.

Hisense's two-decade growth in South Africa led to a 2013 Cape Town factory launch, producing TVs, fridges, and screens. By 2017, they achieved a million units, impacting Atlantis community positively, creating 900+ direct jobs, and stimulating over 3,000 jobs in related industries.

The U8 TV's unveiling in South Africa is more than just the introduction of a new product; it's a testament to Hisense's unwavering commitment to the South African market. This dedication extends beyond mere business interests, reflecting a deep-seated desire to foster local community development with a multifaceted approach that includes generating more opportunities within the South African market and crafting engaging, educational experiences for children.

