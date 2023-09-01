Hisense South Africa Enhances Visibility with New Branding and Logo for its Premium Lines

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense South Africa, a leading international manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances, is excited to reveal its new premium positioning in line with its ever-expanding premium offerings. The new positioning is a representation of the company's commitment to the newest technology in home appliances and smart TVs as well as a vision of continued excellence moving forward.

Hisense South Africa's New Logo and Commitment to Technological Leadership

In the past few years, Hisense South Africa has become synonymous with tech-savvy home appliances. With its latest technology, it was decided that a new, statement-making look needed to be applied to the brand. As such, the company has reinvented its logo and repositioning to reflect its advancement in consumer electronics. The new branding and logo are a statement not only of the company's appliances and smart home offerings but also its credibility and dedication to quality, innovation, and design. Reflecting the premium line's standards and aesthetic appeal, the new logo provides sharp imagery with a sleek, technological focus.

"The new logo is like the bright point on the horizon. Cutting through the darkness, Hisense South Africa will endeavour to continue to lead on the latest technological advances in the consumer electronics industry.

Our brand is innovation, quality, and excellence. "In my 20+ years' experience in the consumer electronics industry in South Africa, 10 of which have proudly been with Hisense, I have never seen a brand grow so fast and come so far in terms of innovation in such a short time. This update will further link Hisense with those concepts in the minds of consumers," said Luna Nortje, Assistant General Manager and Sales Director of Hisense South Africa.

The company's newest line of premium refrigerators incorporates revolutionary cooling and food preservation capabilities, while the updates to the smart TVs include ultra-high-definition displays with vibrant color quality and sharp contrast for unmatched picture quality. Those interested in learning more about the new premium range of home appliances from Hisense South Africa can visit any of the leading retailers that carry its products nationwide.

About Hisense South Africa

Hisense is a global technology leader that designs and manufactures a wide range of consumer electronics and home appliances. With a commitment to innovation, 23 research and development (R&D) centres and over 10,000 engineers and technicians worldwide, Hisense has earned a reputation for delivering outstanding products that enhance the lives of consumers around the world. Hisense South Africa are deeply invested in South Africa's growth and development. Through the company's investments and job creation initiatives, we are committed to fostering economic prosperity, technological advancement, and the empowerment of local communities.

For more information, please visit www.hisense.co.za .

