Hisense ranks among BrandZ™ Top 10 Chinese Global Brands for 5th Consecutive Year

QINGDAO, China, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On May 10, at an event in Shenzhen, KANTAR and Google jointly released the BrandZ™ report listing the Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders, on which Hisense placed 7th, the highest ranking among the firms in the household appliance sector that had also achieved a ranking. This is the fifth year in a row that Hisense has not only been included in the list but also found itself among the top ten. At the same time, Hisense ranked 8th on the inaugural BrandZ™ list of Top 20 Rising Stars in Emerging Markets, also placing highest among rivals in the household appliance sector.