Hisense Opens First Brand Store in Abu Dhabi at Reem Mall

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, proudly announces the opening of its first brand store in Abu Dhabi, and second store in the UAE. Located in the vibrant Reem Mall on Al Reem Island, the new boutique store offers a premium, hands-on environment where consumers can explore the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and elegant design tailored for modern lifestyles.

Dignitaries and business leaders including Mr. Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA; Mr. Hamad Al Gurg, CEO of Better Life; and Ms. Catherine Fang, President of Hisense International, mark the official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The grand opening event held on May 9, 2025 was attended by Ms. Catherine Fang, President of Hisense International, as well as influential dignitaries, business leaders, and key partners, further emphasising Hisense's role as a prominent player in the regional technology and business community.

The new Abu Dhabi store provides a comprehensive showcase of Hisense's award-winning lineup of smart consumer electronics and home appliances, all designed to enhance modern living. From top-of-the-line TVs and Laser TVs to state-of-the-art refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, the store demonstrates how Hisense integrates advanced AI and smart technologies to redefine convenience, efficiency, and entertainment. Visitors can also enjoy immersive product experiences, including a dedicated gaming zone designed to highlight high-performance features in action.

Visitors can explore how the Hi-View AI Engine, which powers Hisense TVs, delivers vibrant, authentic viewing experiences and energy efficiency, while the ConnectLife platform simplifies daily tasks through seamless connectivity across home appliances. Interactive zones ensure a shopping experience that is both engaging and informative, offering a glimpse into the future of smart, connected living.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA, said: "The opening of our first brand store in Abu Dhabi is a proud milestone for Hisense as we continue to expand our footprint in the UAE and across the region. This store reflects our unwavering commitment to placing customers at the heart of everything we do. By showcasing our key product innovations and offering a hands-on shopping experience, we aim to strengthen connections with new and existing customers, meet their evolving needs, and deliver unparalleled convenience and service excellence. We remain dedicated to making world-class technology accessible and bringing smarter, connected living to households throughout the region."

This store launch marks an important milestone in Hisense's regional growth strategy, which includes significant investments in a new Research and Development Centre in Dubai and a manufacturing facility in Egypt and Morrocco. Recent highlights also include the opening of new stores in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Nigeria in 2024, all designed to deliver personalised and innovative experiences tailored to meet the changing needs of consumers in the region.

Hisense has also solidified its reputation as a pioneer in sports marketing through strategic partnerships with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and Real Madrid. These collaborations, fuelled by the brand's innovations in sports viewing, elevate its global presence and strengthen its position on the world stage.

The Hisense store in Reem Mall is now open, inviting visitors to explore its interactive zones and innovative products, and experience technology designed to elevate everyday living.

About Hisense:

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 34 industrial parks, 30 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/ For media inquiries, please contact hisense@houseofcomms.com

