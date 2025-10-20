DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense MEA is connecting with football followers and uniting them across the region through a series of store promotions and a thrilling esport competition. Celebrating the brand's ongoing partnership with Real Madrid, the initiative has been designed to enhance customer engagement and deliver unforgettable fan experiences, and will run for six weeks across the UAE, the wider Gulf, and Iraq.

Shoppers can Score Big with Exclusive Discounts and Gaming Vouchers

Hisense MEA Marks Real Madrid Partnership with Exciting Retail Promotions and Regional Gaming Competition

From 19th October to 30th November, shoppers who buy Hisense products will receive up to 35% on selected products along with a $50 Gaming Voucher on qualifying purchases. Available on a first-come, first-served basis for sales above $500, the promotion will distribute 2000 vouchers to participants across the region.

Hisense Levels Up the Game with Regional Esports Competition

Taking the thrill of world-class football from the living room to the gaming arena, Hisense will also roll out the first-ever Hisense Esport Gaming Competition this month.

Fans can simply walk into participating stores to take part in the "Fastest Goal Wins" qualifier rounds where exciting prizes will be up for grabs. Eight winners from the UAE, along with two participants each from Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Iraq, will advance to the Grand Final in Dubai on 20 November, where they'll battle it out for premium Hisense products.

The Grand Final will take place inside the Hisense-powered e-game zone at Real Madrid World, offering fans an immersive experience that celebrates the spirit of the club. Hisense will also be rolling out exclusive activations and competitions across the region, with chances to win tickets to the park.

Travel and accommodation will be provided for finalists from outside the UAE, ensuring an inclusive, region-wide competition that brings fans together under one platform.

Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa, said: "Our collaboration with Real Madrid embodies the spirit of excellence and innovation that defines Hisense. As we mark the second year of our partnership, this campaign serves as a powerful platform to connect with fans across the MEA region, allowing them to experience the excitement of the game and engage with our latest innovations."

Part of a broader multi-platform campaign that underscores Hisense's long-term vision of combining cutting-edge home entertainment solutions with unique customer rewards and experiences, Hisense continues to set the bar for fan engagement in the Middle East.

Learn more about the promotions here: https://hisenseme.com/ownthemomenthub-2025

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2800248/Hisense_Real_Madrid_Partnership.jpg