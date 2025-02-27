Hisense Launches 'Together Means More This Ramadan' Campaign with Exclusive Offers Across the UAE

Ramadan is a peak period for electronics and home appliances sales, as consumers look to upgrade their homes with high-quality entertainment and kitchen essentials.

As part of the 'Together Means More This Ramadan' campaign, Hisense aims to meet this demand by providing exceptional value on its premium ULED TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines, ensuring customers can enhance their Ramadan experience with the best in technology and innovation.

Exclusive Offers on Hisense Products:

ULED TVs – Together means more entertainment

Delivering an immersive viewing experience, these TVs feature stunning 4K resolution, advanced picture quality, and vibrant colours, making movie nights and family gatherings even more memorable during Ramadan.





Delivering an immersive viewing experience, these TVs feature stunning resolution, advanced picture quality, and vibrant colours, making movie nights and family gatherings even more memorable during Ramadan. Refrigerators and Home Appliances – Together means more to savour

Designed for efficiency and convenience, Hisense refrigerators provide ample storage space to keep ingredients fresh for delicious Iftar and Suhoor meals. Whether storing fresh produce for home-cooked feasts or meal-prepping for gatherings, refrigerators and home appliances ensure optimal freshness and energy efficiency. With an extended warranty on home appliances, customers can enjoy long-lasting performance and peace of mind throughout Ramadan and beyond.





Designed for efficiency and convenience, Hisense refrigerators provide ample storage space to keep ingredients fresh for delicious Iftar and Suhoor meals. Whether storing fresh produce for home-cooked feasts or meal-prepping for gatherings, refrigerators and home appliances ensure optimal freshness and energy efficiency. With an extended warranty on home appliances, customers can enjoy long-lasting performance and peace of mind throughout Ramadan and beyond. Air Conditioners – Together means more gatherings

From Iftar feasts to late-night gatherings, Hisense air conditioners keep every moment cool and refreshing. With powerful cooling, smart energy efficiency, and advanced climate control, they ensure comfort throughout Ramadan.





From Iftar feasts to late-night gatherings, Hisense air conditioners keep every moment cool and refreshing. With powerful cooling, smart energy efficiency, and advanced climate control, they ensure comfort throughout Ramadan. Washing Machines – Together means more style that stands out

Combining powerful performance with sleek designs, these washing machines offer advanced cleaning technologies to maintain freshness and hygiene, ensuring garments remain in top condition throughout Ramadan.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Ismail Al Hurani, Vice President, Hisense Middle East and Africa, said: "Ramadan is a time of togetherness, reflection, and creating cherished moments with family and friends. At Hisense, we are committed to enriching these experiences by offering our customers innovative products at unbeatable prices. Through our exclusive Ramadan offers, we aim to make premium technology more accessible while enhancing the lifestyle of our customers across the UAE."

For more information and to explore the full range of products on offer, customers can visit Hisense's official website, brand stores, and authorised retailers across the UAE.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ UEFA EURO 2024™, FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629351/Hisense_Campaign.jpg