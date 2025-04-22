Hisense Launches New ULED MiniLED U8 Series TV, Elevating Home Entertainment to Cinematic Heights

QINGDAO, China, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, today launched its groundbreaking ULED MiniLED U8 Series TV. As the No. 1 maker of 100-inch+ TVs globally, Hisense continues to lead the large-screen revolution, bringing cinematic scale and premium performance into the living room. Designed for cinephiles, gamers, and sports fans, the U8 Series TV redefines home entertainment. With advanced Mini-LED PRO and the Hi-View AI Engine PRO, every frame bursts with vibrant color, precise detail, and striking contrast — from the truest blacks to brilliant highlights.

Hisense U8 Series TV

The U8 Series TV sets a new benchmark for picture quality. Mini-LED PRO technology delivers unparalleled brightness and deep, true darkness. Meticulous backlight control renders each nuance with pristine accuracy, whether you're watching high-octane sports or an intimate film scene. The result is a display that captivates with dynamic range and lifelike clarity. Powered by the Hi-View AI Engine PRO with AI Picture, AI Sound, AI Scenario, and AI Energy—the U8 Series TV smartly optimizes visuals, audio, scene settings, and energy use for an enhanced experience. Engineered for dynamic content, the U8 Series TV offers a native 165Hz refresh rate and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), ensuring ultra-smooth, lag-free visuals — ideal for competitive gaming and fast-paced action.

Hisense tackles diverse viewing conditions with Anti-Reflection PRO technology, reducing glare in both bright and dim settings for a consistently clear display. The QLED Colour system, validated by Pantone standards, delivers over a billion true-to-life shades, turning every scene into a visual masterpiece.

In addition to its visual prowess, the U8 Series TV offers a compelling audio experience with its advanced 4.1.2 multi-channel sound system. Integrating side speakers, rear subwoofers, and upward-firing units, the U8 Series TV creates an immersive soundscape that perfectly complements its visuals. Every sound is rendered with exceptional clarity, while Devialet certification—configurable via OTA (over-the-air) updates—ensures ongoing, state-of-the-art performance.

Smart connectivity is seamlessly integrated, allowing users to access a wide range of content via popular streaming platforms. With voice control support through "Hey Google/VIDAA," navigation becomes intuitive, placing a world of entertainment and smart home functionality at your fingertips.

The ULED MiniLED U8 Series TV sets a new standard in home entertainment by combining state-of-the-art technology with elegant design. It is a testament to Hisense's commitment to innovation and excellence, offering a unified experience where visionary visuals and immersive audio converge to redefine what's possible in the living room.

As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense brings the U8 Series TV to homes worldwide—delivering cinema-level picture and sound that make every football match, game, or movie feel larger than life, right from your couch.

The Hisense U8 Series TV is now available worldwide, with specific release dates determined by local channels. It is offered in six sizes—55, 65, 75, 85, and 100 inches—to perfectly suit any home environment. (*Availability of size options may vary by region.)

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667238/Hisense_U8_Series_TV.jpg