Hisense Launches Cutting-Edge 98-inch U7H ULED TV in South Africa for Advanced Entertainment Experience

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics, has launched its colossal 98-inch U7H ULED 4K TV (the 98U7H model) in South Africa. The smart TV is packed with a variety of innovative features that promise to deliver an exceptional viewing experience.

The 98-inch U7H model from Hisense comes equipped with the company's state-of-the-art Quantum Dot technology. Utilizing this advanced semiconductor nanocrystals technology, the TV is capable of displaying more than 90% of visible colors. This is an impressive 20% increase in color range compared to an OLED TV, resulting in unparalleled sharpness, vibrant colors, and exceptional clarity.

The 98U7H model is also equipped with Hisense's Full Array Local Dimming Pro technology, a result of a decade-long development process. This feature allows the TV to deliver incredibly sharp images with outstanding contrast levels in both bright and dark scenes. The TV also adapts to the content, whether it's sports, movies, or video games, thanks to Hisense's Hi-View Engine. This engine optimizes every picture using scene-by-scene processing and deep learning.

Moreover, Hisense has teamed up several partners to add more immersive features to the 98U7H model. It has integrated Dolby's Vision and Atmos technologies to provide a cinematic experience. Dolby Vision offers improved, adaptive HDR10+ for enhanced image quality, while Dolby Atmos provides a multidimensional audio experience that adapts to the TV's environment.

For gaming enthusiasts, the 98U7H model is a dream come true. It can deliver games in 4K 120Hz and also supports AMD FreeSync Premium for peak-performance, tear-free gameplay. Moreover, it features AMD's HDMI Auto Low Latency, which automatically switches the TV into gaming mode whenever a console is connected.

The 98U7H uses the VIDAA operating system, renowned for its reliability, user-friendliness, and customization options. The system also serves as a hub for all your favourite streaming apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. Access to these apps is made even easier by the shortcut buttons on the 98U7H's remote, voice commands, or manual navigation through the seamless VIDAA interface.

The introduction of the Hisense 98-inch U7H ULED 4K TV to the South African market is poised to revolutionize the realm of home entertainment, taking the viewing experience to exceptional new heights. With its suite of cutting-edge features and innovative technology, this model is much more than a television; it's a game-changer.

