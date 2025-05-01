Hisense Kicks Off 'Own the Moment' Campaign as Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

DUBAI, UAE, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has launched its FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ 'Own the Moment' campaign. As the tournament's first official partner, Hisense is building on a seven-year relationship with FIFA and strong momentum in football alliances, while reinforcing its commitment to global sports partnerships as a powerful platform to connect with audiences worldwide.

Hisense Kicks Off ‘Own the Moment’ Campaign as Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup™

The 'Own the Moment' campaign celebrates the extraordinary passion and unforgettable experiences that football evokes, encouraging fans to fully embrace every thrilling moment of the upcoming competition. Through a series of activations around the tournament, which runs from 14 June until 13 July 2025, Hisense will strengthen the region's love for football by demonstrating how technology enhances the fan journey, whether at home or inside the stadium.

From supporting major global tournaments, including the FIFA Club World Cup™ and the UEFA Euro 2024, as well as partnering with high-profile football clubs such as Real Madrid, Hisense has affirmed its positioning as a trusted partner at the epicenter of football's greatest moments. One of the most successful and globally recognized football clubs on the world stage today, Real Madrid is also among the top contenders for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, further strengthening the relevance and excitement of Hisense's involvement in this year's tournament.

Hisense's growing presence in international sport demonstrates a long-term strategy to connect with fans through shared passion points, while continuously advancing its product technology to level up the viewing experience.

As part of its commitment to leadership in innovation, Hisense will provide state-of-the-art technology solutions for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, including video assistant referee (VAR) screens and broadcast technology support. This contribution highlights the brand's pivotal role in enhancing the quality and integrity of the game, delivering an even better experience for players, officials, and fans alike.

"Our collaboration with FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ is a reflection of Hisense's ambition to deliver world-class experiences through pioneering user-centric technology," said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa. "As we charge up for the upcoming tournament, we aim to bring fans closer to the action, so they can 'Own the Moment' and experience the magic of football in new and exciting ways."

While the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ unites the world's top clubs for a celebration of excellence, competition, and unity in sport, Hisense aims to showcase the most unforgettable moments of the tournament to a global legion of fans.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 34 industrial parks, 30 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2677887/Hisense_Middle_East.jpg