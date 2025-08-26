Hisense Captures the Global Spotlight with Six EISA Awards for Image and Sound Excellence

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense has reaffirmed its position as a global leader in picture and sound technology after winning six prestigious distinctions at the 2025 EISA Awards in London. The accolades are testament to the brand's strength across next-generation televisions, projectors, and audio systems, underscoring its commitment to delivering premium home entertainment experiences.

Hisense Wins Six EISA Awards for Image and Sound Excellence

Among the winners are the U8Q and U7Q PRO televisions, recognised for their MiniLED technology and outstanding visual performance, alongside the M2 Pro Smart Mini Projector and the PX3-PRO Laser Cinema, which impressed with their versatility and cinematic quality. Hisense also received recognition for its HT Saturn Wireless Surround System, celebrated for its immersive sound powered by Devialet.

These achievements reinforce Hisense's dedication to pioneering innovation and design, setting new benchmarks in the consumer technology industry. Complementing the EISA award wins, the brand also marked a milestone this year with the launch of the ground-breaking RGB MiniLED technology, setting a new global standard for colour accuracy in home entertainment.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 31 R&D centres, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757968/Hisense_Eisa_Awards.jpg