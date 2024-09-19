Global home appliance giant's new R&D centre dedicated to enhancing product durability, energy efficiency, and user experience for regional consumers supports Dubai Research & Development Programme

Hisense joins impressive roster of global customers enabling innovative R&D at Dubai Internet City, which has spurred the region's digital transformation since 1999

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home appliance corporation Hisense has officially launched its state-of-art research and development (R&D) centre, supportive of long-term visions such as Dubai Research and Development Programme, to deliver climate-friendly solutions for the Middle East region at Dubai Internet City.

Hisense accelerates R&D with dedicated centre at Dubai Internet City to deliver tailored innovation for the Middle East

The opening ceremony took place in the presence of several dignitaries, including H.E. Dr Abdul Rahman Hassan Almuaini, Assistant Undersecretary for Intellectual Property Rights Sector at the UAE Ministry of Economy; Zen Zanrong, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee; Ou Boqian, the Chinese Consul General in the UAE; Jia Shaoquian, Chairman of Hisense Group; Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group PJSC; Jason Ou, President of Hisense MEA; and Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City.

The centre at Dubai Internet City, the vibrant business district by TECOM Group PJSC that has led the region's digital transformation for 25 years, marks a significant milestone in Hisense's commitment to growing the Middle East's innovation sector and is designed to address local market needs to drive innovation. Hisense's new centre will help deliver products that cater specifically to the needs and preferences of regional customers – from adapting to weather conditions to aligning with cultural customs – to ensure an unmatched consumer experience.

Jia Shaoqian, Chairman of Hisense Group, said: "We are delighted to officially open our R&D centre in Dubai. This facility signifies our long-term vision and commitment to the Middle East, a region that plays a vital role in our global strategy. By deepening our understanding of local consumer needs and challenges, the R&D centre will enable us to develop solutions that are highly relevant and impactful. It's a significant step in ensuring our products deliver top quality and performance suited to the unique market conditions in the region."

"Dubai is a globally reputed champion of innovation that has a tangibly positive impact on the world around us," said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group, and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City. "Delivering such excellence is coded into the ethos of our community, home to more than 3,500 global technology leaders and 29,500 of the world's brightest professionals. By welcoming Hisense's R&D centre, Dubai Internet City is reaffirming its position as a hub where technology is leveraged to embed resilience into the global future, in line with the vision of Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' and Dubai Research and Development Programme."

Hisense's R&D centre will serve as a hub for innovation, bringing together a team of more than 40 specialists who will work on product and service enhancements to serve the regional market's needs. Plans for the centre include projects to improve energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, aligning with Hisense's commitment to advancing green technologies and reducing the carbon footprints of its customers.

By investing in both R&D and manufacturing within the Middle East, Hisense aims to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that resonate with local consumers across a product portfolio, including HVAC technologies, while serving as a platform to showcase innovations to B2B clients, consultants, and contractors. The R&D centre at Dubai Internet City will also serve as a training academy for Hisense's regional sales and service teams, as well as the B2C and B2B channel partners, ensuring exceptional customer support.

With the launch, Hisense joins an impressive roster of global technology companies that operate 18 Innovation and R&D centres at Dubai Internet City, a community that unites industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and MasterCard to deliver globally impactful innovation.

Catalysing Dubai's digital transformation and the Middle East's economic diversification since its formation in 1999, Dubai Internet City is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of 10 sector-specific business districts, which also includes Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Outsource City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers' cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and ASKO, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, UEFA EURO 2020™ and UEFA EURO 2024™, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, Hisense further strengthened its sports partnerships by forming a strategic alliance with Real Madrid focused on the MEA region, highlighting its commitment to excellence and innovation.

With 34 industrial parks, 26 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

