HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOHAMMAD ALISSA, SECRETARY-GENERAL OF THE MUSLIM WORLD LEAGUE (MWL): PROMOTING COMMON VALUES AMONG PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD

"The time has now come for us to rise and greet each other as brothers and sisters in humanity and live out the true meaning of our faiths."

London, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Alissa, Secretary-General of The Muslim World League, has built goodwill throughout the world.

Dr. Issa has met religious leaders and intellectuals worldwide. He is behind many initiatives and programs that seek to bridge differences and promote common human values. The aim is to achieve a world of tolerance and cooperation and reject intolerance and division.

Dr. Issa organised The Global Forum "Promoting Shared Values among People of Different Religions" in Riyadh. The Muslim World League mobilised its efforts to launch this forum. Invited were 80 participants from 37 nations. The forum welcomed Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Hindu and Buddhist religious leaders to join hands in unity.

This forum merged the values of moderation in human societies with Dr. Issa and his team aiming to build friendships and cooperation among all. The key is to spread awareness of the concept of peace and harmony among all global citizens with particular attention to the youth.

"Our differences are a call to the glory of our common creator not a call for division," said Dr. Issa. The differences in our religions call to build a future civilisation of understanding and cooperation. When we stand in solidarity to confront those who seek to divide, we can achieve so much."

The Forum addressed the "clash of civilizations" and the enhancement of moderation and acceptance of those unlike ourselves.

Despite efforts to strengthen the values of tolerance and cooperation, those misguided and angry may still have a louder voice. In Sweden, a nation of noble and tolerant people, an individual burned a copy of the Holy Qur'an. This, in turn, brought anger to streets a continent away. There is no fix for all problems but what we can do is come together to discuss.

The forum stressed the need for cooperation among the diversity found across global religion and cultures to benefit and bolster the world's common humanity.

Standing before The Organization of Islamic Cooperation in August 2020, Dr. Issa stressed the need to confront the voices of hatred, and racism. The top priority is to work to achieve peace, stability and common human values.

