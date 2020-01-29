Hiring a Private Tutor: Families Considering Private Tuition for September 2020 Encouraged to Act Now

Tutors International, the leading provider of elite private tuition worldwide, prompts families to assess their tutoring requirements for September 2020 and the following academic year

OXFORD, England, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global private tuition firm Tutors International has issued a reminder for families to evaluate their tutoring requirements now to secure the best private tutors for September 2020.

Adam Caller, who has over 30 years of experience in the education industry, advised that the selection process takes time and due diligence to best meet individual requirements.

Mr. Caller explained, "I highly recommend that families considering teaching options for the academic year 2020–2021 should begin discussions with tuition providers now, especially if full-time private tuition is a consideration. Our recruitment process at Tutors International is rigorous and we recommend allowing several months to recruit a tutor ideally suited to the student and family."

How do I secure a private tutor

Tutors International is unique in that it both recruits and employs private tutors to work with its clients. The student's educational needs are personally assessed, as are the family's practical requirements. A senior member of the Tutors International team will always meet the family at home to best evaluate these requirements and draft a job specification agreement, which is approved by the client and shared with the tutor.

A targeted international recruitment campaign follows in order to identify and interview suitable private tutor candidates. It's important to note that British teachers must hand in their notice of resignation a full term in advance, so now is the time to start recruiting private tutors for the 2020-21 academic year.

Once applications have been received, Tutors International follows a strict selection and verification process. Time should be allowed for initial interviews with the Tutors International team, enhanced identity and security checks, and thorough verification of qualifications, references, and employment history. Candidates selected to meet clients are subject to further background screening by an external international security firm.

Mr. Caller then advises clients to meet and spend time with two shortlisted candidates in their homes, or where the private tuition is intended to take place:

"The selection of the right tutor is ultimately your choice, and with a realistic timeframe in place we increase the probability of finding the ideal private tutor for your needs. Our tutors will be an integral part of your household, so there is no substitute for seeing the tutors in your surroundings and spending some time together before making a commitment."

Do I need a private tutor

Families are increasingly searching for a flexible approach to their children's education, and private tuition can address personal requirements far more effectively than a traditional classroom setting. From focusing on specific educational needs to accommodating other family, work, and travel commitments, even including schooling at sea, elite private tuition is fully customisable.

A successful private tutor will work with their environment and their student to create engaging, individualised learning activities which the student will enjoy and retain. Because the learning process itself can be enjoyable and incorporated into everyday activities, and because a tutor can identify the specific areas in which a child requires support and address them directly, students can make vital progress with their studies.

Mr Caller added, "Our placement process is designed to deliver a tutor who ticks every box for each client, and we are delighted by the number of children who are now thriving thanks to the focused one-to-one attention that our tutors provide."

Get in touch

Tutors International invites families to get in touch to discuss individual needs and assess all options for the coming academic year. To ensure peace of mind, the search for a tutor can commence with no commitment required.

Founded in 1999, Tutors International provides families with a bespoke tutoring service tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. It has offices in the UK, America, and Asia. For more information on Tutors International and the services it provides, including full-time private tuition in 2020 and 2021, visit www.tutors-international.com.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.



