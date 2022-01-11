HIPRA Global Field Force Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Advance Digital Content and Engagement

Spanish pharmaceutical company gains foundation for personalized interactions with key animal health stakeholders

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that HIPRA, a Spanish biotechnological pharmaceutical company, is using Veeva Vault PromoMats in Spain and Veeva CRM across Europe, Latin America, and Africa to advance its digital commercial strategy in animal health. HIPRA is using Veeva applications to drive effective interactions with key stakeholders around the world, including animal owners, veterinarians, food chain businesses, animal health industries, animal interest groups, and researchers.

"As we expand to new countries, we need an agile and compliant way to quickly deploy our field teams and effectively engage with customers," said Sergi Valls, CIO, HIPRA. "With Veeva, we now have the digital foundation in place to scale our field force and meet the diverse needs of our global animal health customers."

HIPRA is a leading pharmaceutical company developing innovative vaccines and biotechnical solutions to prevent animal and human health diseases. HIPRA's reps manage many stakeholders across several species–each needing unique products in various categories. With rigorous country-specific regulations, field reps also manage thousands of documents for different animals, specialties, and regions–from pets to livestock.

"Animal health requires unique engagement models and marketing capabilities. With timely insights from a single platform with key contacts and resources, HIPRA can rapidly address changing commercial needs for meaningful customer engagement," said Rohan Poole, director of commercial strategy at Veeva. "We're proud to partner with HIPRA and support their digital commercial strategy as they bring treatments to new markets."

As part of multichannel Veeva CRM, HIPRA is using Veeva CLM and Veeva CRM Approved Email to extend the value of in-person meetings and tailor meaningful communications. With Vault PromoMats, HIPRA is setting a foundation for automation and compliance along the end-to-end content lifecycle, connecting global stakeholders and enhancing content reuse.

