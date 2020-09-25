HiPhi X, the world's only evolvable SUV, launched with a host of world-first features

HiPhi X has defined a new breed of next-generation intelligent all-electric vehicles, and opens up boundless possibilities for transportation in the future with Human Horizons' innovative "TECHLUXE®", luxury technology experience. The innovative evolvable super SUV is positioned as a ground-breaking product that redefines the era of smart electric cars, and features world-first technologies in a host of fields from safety and design, to autonomous driving and adaptive learning.

HiPhi X is the world's first production vehicle to adopt Human Horizons' mass-produced, secure, developer-enabled Human Oriented Architecture (HOA) and the first worldwide to be equipped with a 5G-V2X technology network. More than 562 sensors are deployed throughout the vehicle, all of which collect, analyze and respond to massive amounts of data on its occupants, the surrounding environment, and a multitude of vehicle parameters. The SUV also contains 307 electronically controlled actuators that, when used with Human Horizons' custom-developed middleware, enables a truly connected, smart vehicle experience.

HOA is supported by a "neural network" consisting of six "super brain" domain controllers connected by Gigabit Ethernet. This groundbreaking AI computing framework is capable of processing massive amounts of information, making independent decisions through cloud computing driven by a powerful data analysis engine. The HiPhi X is continuously learning and evolving the vehicle's performance and experience.

In addition, HOA's open source software platform and comprehensive development tools empower partners, third-party developers and users to create new dynamic features and scenarios — providing users with a robust, ever-growing application ecosystem.

HiPhi X combines supercar aesthetics and SUV elements to create an electric super SUV with a sleek, futuristic exterior. The vehicle's aerodynamic design has a low drag coefficient of 0.27, aero-optimized 22-inch wheels, a short front overhang and a flat under-floor for smoother air flow. The aesthetic form has been designed to reduce wind noise and enhance handling stability. The 3150mm wheelbase also maximizes the cabin space to deliver unparalleled comfort for all occupants.

The premium SUV is also the world's only production vehicle equipped with a programmable and customizable matrix lighting system consisting of dual-core lighting modules. There are two key elements to this advanced lighting system, the Programmable Matrix Lighting (PML) and Intelligent Signal Display (ISD) modules. These technologies are designed for real-world applications, and enable the vehicle to detect road environments and autonomously adjust to each scenario accordingly.

HiPhi X is also the world's first touch-free, handle-free luxury SUV and the first to integrate facial recognition for hands-free entry. Breaking away from traditional luxury coach doors, HiPhi X's "NT doors" offer six elegant modes of ingress and egress for an unparalleled sense of occasion. All doors can be opened and closed independently and are fully electrically actuated. The opening angle is intelligently determined based on the allowed space for hazard-free entry and exit.

HiPhi X can be locked and unlocked using multiple secure methods, including facial recognition, smart key, smartphone ID, or remotely through the HiPhi app.

In the space capsule-like cabin, HiPhi X incorporates the world's first customizable immersive cockpit in a production vehicle. The interactive design features a 14.6-inch full LCD instrument cluster, 16.9-inch central touchscreen, 19.9-inch co-pilot screen, a rearview mirror capable of media streaming, a high-definition color HUD, capacitive door touch panel and Touch-Pad steering wheel controls. This highly visual, interactive cockpit engages the imagination and provides a tailor-made experience for the driver and passengers.

HiPhi X is equipped with two, best-in-segment, 97.2% high-efficiency electric motors, each of which provides 220kw of power and 410Nm of torque — allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100kph in just 3.9 seconds. HiPhi X is also the first to integrate industry-leading safety technology in remote battery management that recognizes the real-time vehicle condition. HiPhi X's CrossLoop energy management system integrates the air-conditioning heat pump and battery thermal management system to rapidly adjust the cabin temperature and maintain the optimized powertrain operating conditions, with half the energy consumption of traditional electric vehicles.

When it comes to handling, HiPhi X is also an industry frontrunner. HiPhi X is the first production electric vehicle in the world to feature a multi-functional Touch-Pad steering wheel and active rear wheel steering system with automatic rear wheel angle articulation for a tighter turning circle and a precise driving experience.

In addition, the HiPhi X is the world's first production passenger vehicle to achieve Level 4 fully autonomous parking, which delivers an advanced autonomous driving experience enabled by the integration of vehicle and road sensing technologies. The L4 AVP also features an integrated system that can overcome the challenges many autonomous vehicles face during underground parking with no GPS signal, blind spots and tight turning circles.

Taking it one step further, Human Horizons has teamed up with Microsoft to jointly develop HiPhiGo, the world's first emotionally intelligent transportation assistant. HiPhiGo allows HiPhi X to leverage mobility services across its entire portfolio, providing new services and solutions such as in-car consumer experiences, telematics, and the ability to securely connect data between the car and its occupants. The onboard AI assistant also harnesses the in-cabin sensors for real-time mood detection and adapts the environment accordingly. HiPhiGo can even draw pictures, write poems, compose music and edit videos.

Beyond these firsts, HiPhi X is also the production vehicle capable of terrain AI recognition and suspension control in China, and the first production vehicle in China equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving and a high-end Meridian audio system. Utilizing a specifically engineered 600-watt amplifier, Meridian Re-Q and Meridian Digital Precision technologies combine to deliver rich and detailed sound quality at all times. No fewer than 12 independent channels are deployed in conjunction with Meridian's Horizon technology for complete immersion and superb balance throughout the vehicle's interior.

HiPhi X will be available in a small volume production run at the end of 2020, with an official market launch in the 1st half of 2021. This vehicle is an embodiment of HiPhi's 3 guiding principles, design defined by scenarios, vehicle defined by software, and value defined by co-creation. The evolvable HiPhi X TECHLUXE® supercar SUV, is truly a new dawn breaking on the horizon for mobility technologies.

About the HiPhi Brand

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid- aluminum construction. It also embeds sustainability with the adoption of vegan leather and the use of recyclable materials to further increase the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialisation of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281351/U_Day_PR_wps.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1281352/Use_for_both_PRs_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213394/HiPhi_Logo.jpg

